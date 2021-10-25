On one side of the gymnasium at Oakland Middle School on Monday morning was a PE class awaiting instructions. Soon, they would be running around — shoes squeaking, a whistle blowing, a teacher calling out directions.
On the other side of the gym, a different kind of chaos held sway as public health nurses vaccinated students against influenza.
Oakland, in northeastern Columbia, hosted the in-school flu vaccine clinic for students as part of an annual effort by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
Ten to 12 nurses administered shots from 8 to 10 a.m. Flu vaccinations are not required, but parents can opt in by submitting a consent form.
“Most kids are just excited to get out of class,” said Taylor Knoth, one of the registered nurses administering vaccines. “And they get to hang out with their friends. And it's a shared experience. So it's nice to be able to fill all their needs, and they're in a safe space.”
The program, in its 13th year, is funded in part by the David B Lichtenstein Foundation. Funding also comes from Boone Electric Cooperative, and some doses are provided in partnership with MU Women's and Children’s Hospital. Students who are on Medicaid or who don't have health insurance qualify for the Centers for Disease Control's Vaccines for Children Program, which also provides some doses.
“There were a lot of concerns about doing vaccinations at school and how much time students would be away from the classroom,” Trina Teacutter, nursing supervisor for the health department, said. “And now we've done it for so many years, it's just expected.”
According to a 2019 report from the department, the program administered 9,729 doses across 58 elementary and secondary schools during the 2018-2019 flu season. Those rates dropped in 2020 because of pandemic-related school closures, Teacutter said, but have returned to pre-pandemic rates this year.
She said one of the major benefits to offering the in-school clinics is improving access to health care.
“There are a lot of barriers to having parents go to individual doctor's appointments, then you have to take off work," Knoth said. "And you might have different kids, and they're in different activities.”
Teacutter’s nephew, 11-year-old Kolton Kelley, was among the Oakland students vaccinated Monday.
“I don’t really know why, but I just usually prefer getting (the shot) at school,” Kolton said.
Teacutter said the same team of nurses also conducted in-school COVID vaccinations for kids aged 12 and older.
“Having done these flu clinics in the schools for so long, it's a pretty smooth transition from offering flu vaccinations to offering COVID vaccinations for students — it's the same process,” Teacutter said.
In-school flu vaccine clinics will be held through Nov. 11.