Empty tables and chairs were soon filled after the lunch bell rang Monday at Oakland Middle School. Student chatter spread, and sneakers squeaked on the cafeteria’s freshly cleaned floors.
Wearing backpacks and masks, the new sixth grade class shuffled in for an Italian Village pizza lunch, one of the last activities of Jumpstart — a half-day orientation offered to sixth and ninth graders across Columbia Public Schools.
Jumpstart was introduced eight years ago in an effort help students get acquainted with their new middle or high school buildings before the official first day. The event is highly encouraged but not required.
Oakland principal Jeff Mielke said about 116 of the roughly 200 sixth graders expected this year showed up. They were welcomed into the gym through a tunnel of applauding teachers and administrators, a tradition Mielke called the “Oakland Welcome Walk.”
After receiving their schedules and finding their first-period teachers in the bleachers, students were dismissed by class to begin an adapted version of their A-day schedule Mielke said.
“What’s really important is just to build relationships,” Mielke said. “So that starts day one.”
Mielke, who is in his first year as principal after nine years as assistant principal, described the day as a “practice run” intended to help students feel welcome and to reinforce his belief that “Oakland is all about family.”
After lunch, the day finished with a trivia session to test the knowledge students had gained throughout the morning.
Out of all the questions, the most hands shot up as vice principal Erica Bruington asked, “What should you have on when you are in the building?”
Fingers wiggled in the air, eager to answer, but Bruington pointed to all the students for a class-wide response. “A mask!” they roared.
All students kindergarten through 12th grade will be required to wear a mask while indoors for the start of the year, according to a district-wide email sent out Aug. 13. Grades one through 12 start classes Tuesday, and kindergarten will begin Thursday.