The Boone County Unit of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association and school personnel revealed its officers for 2020 on Wednesday.
Six officers were announced: President Gale "Hap" Hairston, First Vice President Marilyn Andre, Second Vice President Roy Willard, Secretary Jan Loudenslager, Treasurer Marilyn Skipper and Immediate Past President Recil Skinner.
The organization consists of retired employees of school districts, including both educators and other staff. It represents over 400 retirees across all Boone County school districts. The organization looks to promote retirement-positive legislation and further community involvement with retired education personnel.
Monthly meetings are held on every third Thursday from September through May. Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven and Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools Peter Stiepleman will speak at the March 17 meeting.
The next meeting will be Feb. 18 and will feature Jim Kreider, the executive director of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association .