One last prayer for all Tolton graduates

Monsignor Robert A. Kurwicki addresses Tolton graduates on Sunday at Tolton Catholic in Columbia. Kurwicki and Tolton Catholic President, Dr. Daniel Everett, presented the diplomas later on in the ceremony.
Ava Youtsey flexes for the cameras after receiving her diploma on Sunday at Tolton Catholic in Columbia. Graduates had their pictures taken in front of a green screen directly after their walk across the stage.
Maggie Condict pumps her fist while processing out on Sunday at Tolton Catholic in Columbia. Friends and family cheered during the recessional as the former students waved, laughed, and one sprayed Silly String.
Christian Rischer, left, and Justin Boyer take photos after the ceremony on Sunday at Tolton Catholic in Columbia. A rainstorm passed through Columbia just before the ceremony began but the graduates and their families were greeted with sunshine as they left.
Tolton Catholic High School held its graduation ceremony for 66 seniors on Sunday at Tolton Catholic's gymnasium in Columbia. Special remarks were given by Monsignor Robert A. Kurwicki, Vicar General of the Diocese of Jefferson City, who encouraged the former students to pursue their goals with the guidance of the gospel. The graduates emerged from the ceremony to a bright and sunny day, despite the rainstorm that poured on Columbia earlier that afternoon.