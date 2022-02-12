One stem at a time, Columbia students get ready for their big Valentine's Day sale

The scent of roses and carnations filled the Horticulture Center Building on Friday as high school students prepared for one of their busiest days of the year.
On Thursday and Friday, students at the Columbia Area Career Center spent their days making bouquets for Columbia residents to buy for Valentine's Day on Monday.
Sherie Rodekohr, horticulture instructor at the career center, teaches floral design to high school students. She has taught the class for over 30 years.
On Friday afternoon, 11 students from Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle high schools sat in a row as they arranged the red, pink and white flowers. Chatter and laughter filled the room.
"Because it's so small, it is so much easier to joke and laugh and get to know everyone," Rock Bridge junior Stella Wagner said.
Rodekohr said she also has students from Fr. Tolton Regional Catholic High School and Christian Fellowship School as well as some who are home-schooled.
"I think it is pretty cool that schools from the Columbia area get to come together for one class," Morgan Sexten, another Rock Bridge junior, said.
Cold air rushed out as students opened a refrigerator to set their completed bouquets on carts. Roses and carnations packed the fridge.
Rodekohr and her students view the floral design class a good way to relieve the stress of other classes.
"It's very therapeutic, especially days when we get to go to the greenhouse," Sexten said.
Rodekohr and her class have designed bouquets nearly every year she has taught in the district.
"Maybe I can count on one hand the number of years we haven't done a sale," Rodekohr said. Her class did not have a Valentine's Day sale last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bouquets range from $6 to $45 depending on quantity and selection of the flowers. Money from the sales will go toward the class budget.
Bouquet orders can be picked up between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday at the Horticulture Building next to the career center, at 4203 S. Providence Road. To place an order, local residents can email Rodekohr at srodekohr@cpsk12.org. She said it is possible the bouquets will be sold out.
Rodekohr said she thinks the skills students learn in her class stick with them after high school.
"It gives them a skill that they can use the rest of their lives," she said. "I've had several (floral) shops in town hire my students."
"It definitely expanded my horizons," Rock Bridge sophomore Mackenzie Rogers said.