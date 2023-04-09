Columbia School Board President David Seamon didn’t expect to find himself needing to carry a gun when he took his children to the grocery store.
“If I’m with my 3 year old, I’m not taking the chance,” he said, referencing a time during which he felt particularly threatened.
Seamon, who is leaving the board after one term, said he felt uneasy when people immediately recognized him in public. He was never sure what they were going to say to him, what their thoughts were on the board’s decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic, or whether there was going to be a problem.
Facing numerous threats, angry emails and public backlash, Seamon decided in 2020 that being armed was necessary to protect his kids. With a military background, Seamon said he’s experienced with firearms, and only carried one in case he’d have to defend his child. He wasn’t armed when he went out alone.
Being a board member wasn’t always this personal, said Helen Wade, who served 12 years on the board and six years as its president. Rather, she said, the hyper-politicization of public education in recent years has amped up vitriol.
“How do we get from ‘I disagree with a decision that you made’ to ‘I think that you are a fundamentally flawed and evil human being?’” she asked.
Looking back on the tumultuous past few years, during which board meetings in Columbia, and nationwide, progressively became combative and at times aggressive, Wade and Seamon highlighted key lessons learned: the importance of civil disagreement and of civic engagement.
Wade and Seamon, whose terms expire this year, did not seek reelection in the April 4 race. Their seats — and that of outgoing board Vice President Chris Horn — will be filled Monday by newly elected members April Ferrao, Paul Harper and John Lyman.
As their time on the board comes to an end, the two said they find themselves equally nostalgic and relieved.
It became personal
Over the past few years, receiving public and private threats from parents, community members and others became part of Wade’s and Seamon’s routines.
Intimidating emails, online bullying and glares from across the street became the norm. Both Wade and Seamon’s addresses were publicly posted. People showed up at Seamon’s home and photographed his license plate.
Seamon pursued therapy to cope. He said he found it difficult to sit down at his computer, since he associated it with angry emails directed toward him because of his work on the board.
“I was almost subconsciously afraid to be there, in my own house, sitting in my own kitchen,” he said. “So I had to work through that.”
At the height of the hostility, which he tied to the pandemic, Seamon said he found himself getting nervous during board meetings. He worried for his family.
“The thought hits me: If you’re watching this meeting, you know I’m not home,” he said.
Although Wade didn’t worry for her personal safety, she said she noticed the effect being targeted had on her loved ones. Her child’s photo was posted all over social media, she said.
“What am I doing to my family, to my coworkers, to my friends who, you know, would literally find themselves in positions of being targets because they were associated with me?” she asked herself at one point.
As their board service seeped into their personal lives, both Wade and Seamon’s relationships with friends and family were affected.
“You lose friends, you lose people that you thought you knew,” Seamon said.
Separating logic and emotion
Wade said she anticipated some public backlash on the job. But, when that backlash became as personal as it did, she said she found it difficult to separate community members’ logic from their anger.
Wade said that as a board member, she was open to opposing viewpoints and generally welcomed opportunities to have her positions altered in constructive conversations.
However, she said, it’s difficult to productively change board members’ viewpoints when people approach the board with threats rather than collaboration.
Wade said that when the board deals with contentious topics, it’s harder to understand both sides when interactions from politicians and community members become adversarial.
“Persuading somebody to think about something differently, to take a different position, is an important thing in American politics,” Wade said. “But doing so from a position of anger definitely causes the person sought to be persuaded to remember that behavior.”
She said more change could happen in Columbia Public Schools if people understood this.
Seamon said the board is accustomed to criticism and values it. But when he felt under attack from community members around COVID-19 decisions, Seamon had to evaluate whether his stance was based in logic or emotion. Although emotion didn’t guide his votes, he said, he found himself having trouble processing ahead of the decision making.
“You almost become defensive when you shouldn’t be,” Seamon said.
Seamon wants to get back to people treating each other like human beings. Although he said he’s open to disagreement, he’d rather have it over a cup of coffee, instead of having to avoid people in the street.
“We lost as a community, I think in some ways, our ability to find common ground on some things and build on it,” Wade said.
Protecting public education
Wade said she has noticed a “political movement that has villainized public schools” for at least the past five to seven years. She said she fears for the future of public education.
“The idea that public education could be dismantled does scare me,” she said.
Looking forward, Wade and Seamon said they hope voters elect board members who act in the best interest of the public school system, regardless of political affiliation.
“If their objective ultimately is to ensure every single kid that attends Columbia Public Schools maximizes their ability, then they ought to be elected,” Wade said. “But if the objective is something else, I would feel differently.”
Regardless of who is sitting on the board, Wade hopes people treat each other like humans and engage in disagreements respectfully.
“As a community, we have an obligation to make sure that those that are on boards of education, in local government, are there because they want for this community and the members of it to be as successful and as healthy and as loved as they can be,” she said.
Seamon said he hopes people choose board members who will try to understand the district’s issues and solve them. He wants people to vote on behalf of students and the district, not based on strategically keeping others away from the board.
“I think the folks in this community are decent people, and they want their school system to function well,” Seamon said.
A rewarding experience
Wade can guarantee one thing about the job:
“Everyone who serves on the Board of Education will walk away somewhat transformed.”
When Wade first ran for the board, her daughter was in kindergarten. Now, as her daughter prepares for high school graduation, Wade said she’s thankful for the opportunity to serve as long as she did.
“I’m quite comfortable being done after the length of time I’ve been doing it,” Wade said. “It’s time to pass the torch, and I’m ready to do so.”
Wade said the people who supported her — and those who didn’t — all taught her something. And, she said she expects to stay engaged in district activities. She’d consider sitting on a district committee down the line, she said.
“I probably won’t be able to resist being involved in some way, shape or form,” Wade said.
The job isn’t about achieving something on an agenda, Wade said, and what she’s proud of most is the work of district staff to keep schools running and students learning.
When Seamon ran in 2020, he wanted to help close the school-to-prison pipeline among students of color. He feels he’s created a solid foundation in that effort, and that others in the district can continue to prioritize proficiency and equity for Black and brown students.
He said it was especially rewarding to see and get to know the district’s Black students during school visits. He saw how he was able to inspire hope for those students.
“I’m here, I’m doing this hard job, but I’m also giving these students, who I’ve never met and probably will never see again, just this vision of, ‘There is something else that I can do, that I can be proud of,’” Seamon said.
He’s going to miss graduations the most. One of his favorite parts of the job was seeing the range of emotions students had before he handed them their diplomas.
“We know we’re doing a small part of getting these kids to that position, but when you’re there, you can see it,” he said. “It makes it all worthwhile.”