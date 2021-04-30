The theme of the Boone County Muleskinner’s Friday meeting was “Progress doesn’t stop here,” featuring outgoing Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman and incoming Superintendent H. Brian Yearwood.
Stiepleman presented on the district’s greatest accomplishments over the past seven years while looking to the future as Yearwood takes over.
The Muleskinners are Columbia’s oldest Democratic social club. The club meets weekly to discuss legislation and host guest speakers.
Stiepleman highlighted the five initiatives he is most proud of during his tenure as district superintendent.
At the top of the list was the COMOEd program, which partners with local businesses to assist district students in becoming future teachers. He said the program was created to make the process of becoming a teacher more accessible to fill a need for more diverse teachers from different socioeconomic backgrounds. Stiepleman said the first cohort is graduating tomorrow at Columbia College. He also said he is excited for the progress Yearwood will make as “he is poised to make this a national model.”
Stiepleman also cited the district’s plans for a nature school, which is now mostly funded and will be available for every fifth grader in Boone County. He also talked about a recommitment to the district’s sister city in Hakusan, Japan, with plans to bring students there for a summer program.
Stiepleman rounded out his list of top accomplishments with the district’s early college program, which has over 150 students and partners with Moberly Area Community College to allow students to earn their associate degree concurrently with their high school diploma.
He also spoke of the community’s support of bond issues and levies, which fund building projects to promote growth, safety and accessibility. “None of this is possible without the support of our community,” Stiepleman said.
Stiepleman also urged members to contact state legislators to oppose the current Senate bill which would expand charter school vouchers. “We cannot become complacent, because public education is under attack,” he said.
Yearwood, who spoke after Stiepleman’s presentation, said he has experienced the friendliness and compassion of community members in the past two weeks he has spent in Columbia.
“It continues to assure me I am in the right place,” he said.
Yearwood said continuing the district’s “vision and passion” for innovation is a top priority. He also said that innovation needs to extend to addressing issues like systemic racism by acknowledging students’ differences.
“We must not be color blind, but color brave,” Yearwood said.
He also answered members’ questions on the U.S. education system lagging behind international competitors, specifically in math. Yearwood said the solution will involve making curricula more “seamless” across the district and increasing overall rigor for students. He said the district must continue its current work and “raise the bar for all scholars.”