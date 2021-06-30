More than 230 students in Columbia Public Schools’ summer school programs were in quarantine Wednesday.
That’s about 2.6% of the roughly 8,900 students who were enrolled the first day of summer school, June 14.
The district’s quarantine numbers appear on its COVID-19 tracker, which also shows active case numbers and new cases.
Students in quarantine learn remotely from home, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
Students who test positive isolate for 10 days, under district policy. Students who are exposed generally quarantine for 10 days, but Baumstark said students can be quarantined for seven to 14 days depending on the circumstances.
Baumstark said classrooms throughout the district temporarily switch to remote learning as new cases among students and staff pop up.
“We have several buildings in the district that currently have students or staff that have tested positive,” Baumstark said in an email.
According to its tracker, the district has 21 active student COVID-19 cases and 231 students in quarantine. Elementary school students make up 171 of that total.
There are five active staff cases and eight staff members in quarantine.
Baumstark said the district manages cases by contract tracing and following the procedures in its re-entry plan.
She also said the district finished its second round of vaccine clinics for students 12 and older last week. She said that as soon as the vaccine becomes available for children younger than 12, the district will provide free, optional clinics for those students.