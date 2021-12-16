For the past few weeks, students at Paxton Keeley Elementary School have showered each other in compliments and kindness.
School counselors Karen Eagle and Sarah Sadewhite collaborated on the schoolwide project to emphasize the importance of kindness and gratitude.
Eagle started a similar project when she was a counselor at Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School and brought the idea to Paxton Keeley.
“We really wanted to focus on being kind and looking for the good in others,” said Eagle.
The school’s kindness chain is made out of hundreds of paper links with student and teacher pledges on how they plan to incorporate kindness into their daily routine. The chain stretches along the length of an entire hallway, each classroom has its own section on the chain.
“Even if at first students are motivated by getting something in return, if they get into good habits of just practicing kindness, then we hope the habits will stick even if they don’t get something out of it,” said Sadewhite.
Below the chain, “kind” is spelled out on the wall with a blank space in place of the letter I.
“We left a space in between the K and N so students can stand in between and be the I in kind,” said Eagle.
Each classroom was given pre-made compliment cards that students and teachers could use to write down any compliments or acts of kindness they wanted to highlight.
“When students walk down the hallway, they’re always frantically looking for the cards they wrote and to see if someone wrote a card about them,” said Eagle.
“Thank you for making me smile everyday. Thank you for being a good friend,” a fourth grade student from Jennifer Abram’s class wrote.
Eagle and Sadewhite also made kindness calendars for each classroom so teachers and students could focus on one kindness goal each day.
Some of the ideas on the calendar were “give air hugs or high fives,” “invite someone new to play with you today” and “write a thank you note for the janitors.”
After the students return from winter break Jan. 4, Sadewhite said, they will finish up discussions on gratitude and move on to emotion regulation and mindfulness.