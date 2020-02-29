Tables full of books lined the room Saturday at the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri during Pi Beta Phi's Fraternity Day of Service.
The fraternity for women's goal was to give out 20,000 books completely free to schools, libraries, nonprofits and other programs in the mid-Missouri region to help increase childhood literacy. Columbia was one of five locations across the country selected to participate in handing out books, and the MU chapter was the first and only group of college students to organize it.
"Typically, we have alumnae who run these, women who are in their 50s and they have an emphasis in marketing and events career behind them, and so they're going to take it and run," said Emily Kuryla, a member of Pi Beta Phi headquarters staff. "This year, we were lucky enough to have a chapter apply, so this is a special event that college students have applied for and planned and executed completely."
The planning behind this event began last March, said event co-chair Grace Corley. On Saturday, over 150 people representing organizations from across the state showed up to collect books. Specifically, the event tried to reach more rural and economically disadvantaged communities.
Tara Overby drove nearly two hours from O'Fallon, Missouri, to collect books for Dardenne Elementary School, which has a high concentration of low-income students. She walked away with 200 new books.
"We don't have a lot of money to spend on books and things like that, so we rely on donations, so this is a big deal," she said. "It puts books in the hands of kids that, a lot of these kids don't have books at home."
This is part of the organization's goal to improve childhood literacy. As of 2019, the National Assessment of Educational Progress found that only 64% of Missouri public school fourth graders are at a basic reading level.
"To us, this really demonstrates the needs of getting people's hands on literature," she said.
Jean Eggerman, alumnae advisory committee chair, said this event wasn't just meaningful for the kids receiving the books; it was also important for the volunteers.
"They've worked really, really hard and they do that through the years," she said. "They host events, they volunteer their time on a lot of different activities, a lot of it for Pi Phi to raise money, but they've never really been able to see what good that money does. But today they do."
Corley said that seeing firsthand how the chapter filled the needs of the community and how appreciative people were was what made the event so powerful.
"From my perspective, being a college student, I think it's awesome that we are helping with this because I had the ability to be educated and be in college," Corley said. "It's hard to fathom not having a book for me, so I think this is really cool."