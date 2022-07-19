Columbia Police Department will conduct an active shooter/intruder training Wednesday afternoon at John Warner Middle School.

Police and emergency vehicles will be on school grounds, according to a news release from Columbia Public Schools, and the public should be aware there is no emergency at the building as they are there for the training.

Tags

