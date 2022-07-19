Columbia Police Department will conduct an active shooter/intruder training Wednesday afternoon at John Warner Middle School.
Police and emergency vehicles will be on school grounds, according to a news release from Columbia Public Schools, and the public should be aware there is no emergency at the building as they are there for the training.
The session is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. The training is closed to the public to ensure the future safety of the schools, according to the release.
The training is part of regular school safety and crisis situation training for Police Department Officers, said district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark in the release. Columbia Public Schools will be working with other first responders in the community on additional training throughout the upcoming year.
After the May shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 elementary schoolers and two adults, school districts and police departments across the country have taken steps to ensure they are properly trained to respond effectively to school shootings, according to reporting from the Washington Post.
However, Wednesday’s training session is part of regular and on-going training and is not a response to recent events, said Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for Columbia Public Schools.