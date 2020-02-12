Larry Nelson will be recommended to become the new principal at Cedar Ridge Elementary, according to a Wednesday news release.
If approved by the Columbia School Board at its next meeting, Nelson will be principal for the 2020-21 school year, according to the release.
Nelson comes to the district from Mexico Public Schools, where he has been assistant superintendent since 2017. Previously, he was principal at Elkhorn Elementary School in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and held administrative and teaching positions in other districts.
"I am looking forward to getting to know the community and partnering with students, teachers and parents as we work to prepare students to thrive in the 21st century," Nelson said in the release.
Angie Bedsworth, current principal at Cedar Ridge, will retire from Columbia Public Schools at the end of the school year, the release said.
“We’re excited to have Dr. Nelson join Columbia Public Schools," Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said in the release. "He brings a wealth of leadership and teaching experience and will be a great asset to the Cedar Ridge school-community."