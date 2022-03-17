Prize-winning math teacher aspires to learn and grow — for her students' sake

"Can I take a picture with Joe Biden?"
One after the other, eager sixth graders in Cassidy Urie's math class asked if they could have a selfie with a cutout of the president at the front of the classroom. Colleagues at Jefferson Middle School gave it to Urie last monthcq after she won the 2020 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. It is the highest national honor for K-12 teachers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Urie was named a finalist two years ago, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she didn't find out she had won until last month. The award ceremony was held Feb. 24 via Zoom, with Urie participating from her Columbia home. Her mother and infant son were in the frame while her husband and grandmother watched off camera.
Urie, who has taught for 10 years, all at Jefferson, believes being an educator is about much more than teaching — it is also about leadership and continuous growth.
"I want to be the best educator I can for my students … and to be able to do that, I have to pause and reflect and learn and grow," Urie said. "So I'm always trying to look for ways to become a better teacher."
The presidential award honors the top math and science teachers in each state, alternating between kindergarten through sixth grade and seventh through 12th grade every other year. Urie is one of two Missouri teachers and 102 nationwide to win for 2020.
The award ceremony is usually held in person in Washington, D.C., and includes a visit to the White House. Urie said recipients still hope to make the trip in late spring or early summer.
"It's just, I feel like, even more rewarding because of COVID, because the past few years have been really difficult for all teachers," she said. "The wait was definitely worth it to now know that I am a recipient."
Urie was recently named the school's math department chair and has served as the district's sixth grade math professional learning team leader for two years. Although she said she never seeks out leadership roles, she holds them to put her passion for education to use and advocate for classroom practices that help all students succeed.
"I don't ever want to be a person that just complains about a system not offering solutions," Urie said. "I want to be a part of the solution."
Part of finding solutions is continuously reflecting on her work and seeking new ways to approach lessons and the classroom, she said. Still, her goal remains the same.
"I want to share that passion and that love for math with my kiddos and hopefully help them find a love and passion for math," Urie said. "That's my goal, but it's easier said than done."
This dedication to growing and learning throughout her career is why Lisa Nieder, the district's secondary mathematics coordinator, nominated Urie for the award in 2019.
"She is super caring, she uses hands-on materials whenever she can, she gets kids working in groups whenever she can," Nieder said. "She is always open to learning about new things, trying new ideas to see if they will work for kids."
One idea was a walking field trip to the MU Columns. As she has in past years, Urie led the lesson Tuesday, walking with 47 advanced math sixth graders from Jefferson, north of Broadway, to Francis Quadrangle. Their task was to measure the height of the columns using different methods and math concepts.
The students, with giant tape measures in hand, surrounded the base of the columns. Using a mirror and the shadow of the columns, the students worked in groups of four to apply their classroom lessons in the outdoors.
Sixth grader Ada Grzella-Skibiski said she enjoys Urie's outdoors approach to learning. She also said Urie challenges students daily by going at a quick pace while giving every student the opportunity to ask questions and ensuring that they understand.
Mamadou Badiane, a parent who accompanied the students, appreciated the innovative approach. He said highlighting the practical uses of lessons are vital to make learning more meaningful for students.
He said he appreciates Urie's attentiveness to establish a relationship with all parents and keep them updated on what is happening in the classroom. "She is a next-level teacher," Badiane said.
Nieder said that though the award recognizes the top teachers from the state, it emphasizes the value of the work that all teachers do.
"We need to celebrate this and just how good of teachers we have in our district," Nieder said. "Cassidy is just a great example of one of the many."
Urie said she is motivated by the exemplary work she sees her colleagues doing in the district as well as at others around the country. "They inspire me every single day," she said. "That lights a fire inside of me to want to keep going and to be better and do better."