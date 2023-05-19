As Shania Bentley walked down the aisle of Missouri Theatre toward the graduation stage, her grandfather Reggie Bentley shouted her name and reached out to grab her hand. 

Shukuru Mateso receives celebratory balloons from his family

Shukuru Mateso receives celebratory balloons from his family after the Douglass High School graduation ceremony on Friday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Members from his family visited him for the occasion, placing blue flower lei necklaces over his graduation robes. “It’s great to have the people I love here with me today,” he said.

Bentley said he had "happy tears" in his eyes as his granddaughter received her diploma.

Hayley Apel looks at a white rose after receiving her diploma

Hayley Apel looks at a white rose after receiving her diploma during the Douglass High School graduation ceremony on Friday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Graduating seniors received white roses along with diploma covers as they crossed the stage.
Seniors from Douglass High School stand before the graduation ceremony

Seniors from Douglass High School stand before the graduation ceremony begins on Friday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Seventy-nine students graduated in this year’s senior class.
Clara Thoroughman delivers the senior speech

Clara Thoroughman delivers the senior speech to her fellow Douglass High School students on Friday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Thoroughman, who will attend Stephens College this fall, thanked her mother at the beginning of her speech. “You raised me with the idea that I could grow up to be anything,” she said. “But I don’t think you realize that what I want to be most when I grow up is you.” Thoroughman received several scholarships and academic awards during the ceremony.
Graduates, from left, Twelva Mason, Afrah Mahmud and Halle Long pose

Graduates, from left, Twelva Mason, Afrah Mahmud and Halle Long pose for a picture before the Douglass High School graduation ceremony on Friday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. As scholarship recipients, all three students were given certificates before the diploma presentation.
Elizabeth Connon, an honor roll student, center, fixes her hair

Elizabeth Connon, an honor roll student, center, fixes her hair as other students line up before the Douglass High School graduation ceremony on Friday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. “At [Frederick] Douglass High School, we do second changes, we apologize, we forgive,” Principal Erica Neville said during the welcome speech. “We belong — we are a family.”

