Elizabeth Connon, an honor roll student, center, fixes her hair as other students line up before the Douglass High School graduation ceremony on Friday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. “At [Frederick] Douglass High School, we do second changes, we apologize, we forgive,” Principal Erica Neville said during the welcome speech. “We belong — we are a family.”
Graduates, from left, Twelva Mason, Afrah Mahmud and Halle Long pose for a picture before the Douglass High School graduation ceremony on Friday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. As scholarship recipients, all three students were given certificates before the diploma presentation.
Clara Thoroughman delivers the senior speech to her fellow Douglass High School students on Friday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Thoroughman, who will attend Stephens College this fall, thanked her mother at the beginning of her speech. “You raised me with the idea that I could grow up to be anything,” she said. “But I don’t think you realize that what I want to be most when I grow up is you.” Thoroughman received several scholarships and academic awards during the ceremony.
Hayley Apel looks at a white rose after receiving her diploma during the Douglass High School graduation ceremony on Friday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Graduating seniors received white roses along with diploma covers as they crossed the stage.
Shukuru Mateso receives celebratory balloons from his family after the Douglass High School graduation ceremony on Friday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Members from his family visited him for the occasion, placing blue flower lei necklaces over his graduation robes. “It’s great to have the people I love here with me today,” he said.
As Shania Bentley walked down the aisle of Missouri Theatre toward the graduation stage, her grandfather Reggie Bentley shouted her name and reached out to grab her hand.
Bentley said he had "happy tears" in his eyes as his granddaughter received her diploma.
"It took my breath away," Bentley said, his hands tired from clapping.
Douglass High School held its commencement ceremony Friday morning, the first of four graduation ceremonies this weekend for Columbia's public high schools. Graduates wore royal blue caps and gowns and received a white rose as they exited the stage.
Administrators and teachers applauded students and gave words of encouragement and support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.
"You are the promise of tomorrow," MU law professor David Mitchell said in his commencement address.
Fifteen awards were presented at the ceremony, six of which went to Clara Thoroughman, who will be attending Stephens College in the fall.
"It didn't feel real," Thoroughman said about graduating. "It took awhile to set in ... but I'm ready for a new step. It feels like a giant weight has been released from my shoulders."
Thoroughman had a crowd of supporters waiting for her after the ceremony, including her mother, Emily Thoroughman. She said Clara's class of 79 seniors has been through a lot of ups and downs — especially with the COVID-19 pandemic — and she was "so proud" to see her daughter graduate.
"Let go of regret, accept failure and be present," Clara Thoroughman said in her graduation speech. "Love it and watch yourself grow into your best, most beautiful self. That is the very definition of success."