The Columbia School Board will meet Monday night for the first time since the start of the new school year. This year, the board meeting will take place in a new order — with special recognitions and reports of the superintendent and board president coming before the consent agenda. In the past, this order was reversed.

Unlike past meetings, a financial update from Heather McArthur, the district’s chief financial officer, will not be given.

  • K-12 reporter, Fall 2022 Studying print journalism with an interest in education Reach me at martamieze@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fall 2022 K-12 education reporter studying journalism and minoring in sociology and Italian. Reach me at maggietrovato@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

