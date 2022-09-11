The Columbia School Board will meet Monday night for the first time since the start of the new school year. This year, the board meeting will take place in a new order — with special recognitions and reports of the superintendent and board president coming before the consent agenda. In the past, this order was reversed.
Unlike past meetings, a financial update from Heather McArthur, the district’s chief financial officer, will not be given.
The board will also vote on several financing actions, the new public participation policy and an updated COVID-19 plan.
Public participation policy
The board will hear a new public comment policy for the second time and vote for final approval. The policy would limit public comment to 30 minutes overall and designate this time at the beginning of the meeting, before the board discusses or votes on any agenda items.
Currently, general public comment takes place at the end of the meeting and is not limited overall. Each speaker is limited to comment for three minutes, and the public can also comment during action items. This will not change.
During the Policy Committee meeting Aug. 29, the policy previously heard by the board was amended to allow for general public comment on school-related matters, not only agenda items. Comment regarding the agenda of the meeting will still be prioritized.
Another amendment to the policy was to change the initial pre-registration requirement. Now, the policy allows a person interested in commenting to register in person up to the start of the meeting.
New COVID-19 plan
A new COVID-19 action plan will also go before the board. The new plan aligns with the most recent school operation guidelines put out by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Masks are no longer required, and building-level thresholds will no longer be used to determine the need for masks in this year’s plan. Students who present COVID-19-like symptoms when visiting the school nurse will be sent home and only allowed to return with a negative COVID-19 test or a note from a physician, according to board documents.
Guardians will be notified if there is an outbreak of multiple students within a stable group or an elementary classroom, as outlined in the plan. Students and teachers who have been exposed but remain asymptomatic will be able to remain in school.
Bond resolution
The board will vote on a two-part bond resolution recommended by the Finance Committee. The first part of the resolution would allow the district to issue $40 million general obligations bonds, the first installment of an $80 million bond issue approved by voters in April.
The $40 million would fund renovations and an addition to the Columbia Area Career Center, an addition to Battle Elementary School and a new elementary school by John Warner Middle School.
The second part of the resolution recommends the district refinance the $8.8 million left over from a $50 million bond issue from 2014. According to Finance Committee documents, the refinancing would save the district $289,000.
Boone County Nature School
Also on Monday, two items concerning the Boone County Nature School will be voted on. The first item is a resolution that authorizes the district to move forward with a lease purchase agreement for the nature school.
The resolution states that the lease purchase transaction may not exceed $2.5 million. If the board votes to move forward, McArthur will begin soliciting financing proposals for the project.
The board will also vote on a bid award and construction agreement with Verslues Construction Co., Inc. to build the school. The project will cost $6.5 million.
The district will pay $2.5 million of construction costs, the Missouri Department of Conservation will pay $2.1 million and nearly $2 million will come from community fundraising.
According to the agreement between the district and Verslues Construction Co., the project should be completed by Jan. 1, 2024.
Asbestos removal
Contracts for the removal of asbestos in two district buildings are on the consent agenda.
At the Columbia Area Career Center, mold on surfaces in Room 123 will be removed. At West Boulevard Elementary School, about 1,200 square feet of floor tiles will be removed and replaced.
As part of the process, both sites will also undergo air monitoring. Together this will cost the district $30,630, according to board documents.
Construction update
Chief Operations Officer Randy Gooch will give a presentation on recently completed, current and upcoming district construction projects.
Construction at Rock Bridge Elementary School, a $6.2 million project that included accessibility improvements and a 16,588-square-foot addition, was completed in August.
Construction at Shepard Elementary is scheduled for completion this month. Jefferson Middle School and Russell Elementary School construction projects are scheduled for completion in August 2023.
The Columbia Area Career Center is scheduled to begin construction next summer.
Charter buses
Although district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said at the beginning of the school year that all bus routes to and from school have been filled, the pandemic-related bus driver shortage is still not completely over.
The board’s consent agenda includes multiple contracts for charter buses for athletics and other extracurricular activities. The charter contracts specifically cite COVID-19 as a contributing factor to school bus driver shortages.
On the first day of school, Baumstark said the district continues to look for bus drivers for these routes.
Special recognition
The board will recognize Kathryn Cox for being awarded Missouri Substitute Teacher of the Year by Edustaff for 2021-22.
How to watch
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St. It will be livestreamed on CPS-TV, which can be viewed on the district’s website, CenturyLink, Mediacom, Charter Spectrum, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.