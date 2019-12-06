Members of the public today have a chance to hear about and comment on plans for a first-of-its kind nature school.
Columbia Public Schools officials will host a 3 p.m.-5 p.m. meeting at the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley Street. They are looking for ideas and suggestions about what would be around the school, on 207 acres of land adjacent to the Three Creeks Conservation Area.
Hank Waters, and his wife, Vicki Russell, former publishers of the Columbia Daily Tribune, donated the site to the Missouri Department of Conservation for the project. The school building, which will consist of four classrooms and lab space, is set to open in the 2021-22 school year. But some classes will be taking field trips to the area beginning this spring.
”What we're going to be teaching here is called place-based education," said Mike Szydlowski, Columbia Public Schools Science Coordinator, who will be at the meeting. "We're going to teach the exact same standards that would be in any school. However we're going to teach it from a local to global lens.”
He said this means class content will focus first on Columbia and Boone County. The curriculum will begin looking at a local topic, such as the local ecosystem, and then expand to national and global aspects, like ecosystems on other continents.
"What we hope the kids get out of this is, it’s not just learning about trees," he said. "It's learning about their whole place, and what they will leave with is, hopefully, a civic duty to want to make their place better. You're learning about what you can do as one person to make it a better place."
Szydlowski said the district will rent the land for $1/year for 40 years.
The project will cost between $4 million and $4.5 million, he said. The Department of Conservation provided $1 million for infrastructure like roads and the district provided $2 million.
Szydlowski said the rest of the money will come from private donors.
This is the district's second attempt at a nature school. The first school was supposed to open in 2014, but efforts stalled because of funding, Szydlowski said.
"Looking back, we are so happy the first school failed," he said. "This nature school's going to be so much better, thanks to what we've learned over the past five years."
Roger Still, who is in charge of fundraising for the project, said his work will begin after the final cost estimate is complete in March.
He thinks the school presents an opportunity not only for the students, but the community.
"It will be unique in the state, and it has the potential to be a national model," he said.
(Missourian reporter Keely Doll contributed to this story.)