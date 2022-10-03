Parents and community members are invited to a discussion Thursday evening about the future of Columbia Public Schools. The event is the latest in a series of "world cafés" the district started in 2006.
This will be the first in-person world café since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The format divides participants into groups of about six to 10 people each. Participants will discuss a topic or question for a specified time before moving to another group.
"It provides an opportunity for every attendee to have a voice," district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. "It gives them a chance to have a conversation with other people, to hear different ideas, different discussion topic points, to be able to have dialogue."
This year, the focus is "The Future of CPS: Growth, Innovation, & Achievement."
Baumstark said notes from the meeting will be used to help the district develop its Continuous School Improvement Plan, the district's five-year strategic plan known as CSIP. The topics will be tied to categories within the Missouri School Improvement Plan, or MSIP.
Previous world cafés have explored the role of classroom technology, college and career readiness and education during the pandemic.
The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 2601 S. Providence Road. Registration is open through Thursday and can be done by filling out the form online on the district's homepage, emailing cpscomm@cpsk12.org or calling (573) 214-3960.