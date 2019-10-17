Following a five-hour marathon school board meeting last month, the Columbia Public School Board of Education on Monday added a new way for members of the public to make their views known: written comments.
Our readers had plenty of questions, as the comments section on our story demonstrated. So we asked Michelle Baumstark, community relations director for CPS, for answers. Here is what we found out:
Can people still stand up and deliver comments during a school board meeting?
Yes, there are two times for public comments in meetings, during the public comment section and before the board votes on specific issues.
How can I make a comment in writing?
CPS has created forms and are providing a box where you can deposit them.
Can people fill the forms out during the meeting?
Yes, the paper comment forms will be available, along with a ballot-style box, in the back of the room during school board meetings.
Can forms be submitted electronically or in advance of the meetings?
No, but all the board members can be reached by email or phone. Their email addresses and phone numbers are listed on the CPS Board of Education's website.
Is the form required to make a public comment?
No, you don't need to fill out a form to speak during public comment or during comment on action items. Community members can submit a written form, speak during the public comment section or both.
Can people submit anonymous comments?
Yes, people don't have to fill out their name on the form. The form itself is also not necessary, people can submit their comment on blank sheets of paper, Baumstark said.
Where did this idea come from?
Baumstark said the Missouri General Assembly uses paper forms for comment and that's where the board got the idea.
"It's just one more avenue for people to reach the board," she added.
Supervising editor is Kathy Kiely.