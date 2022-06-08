Racers prepare to hit the road ahead of Mid Missouri Soap Box Derby

Rick McKernan says racing in the Mid Missouri Soap Box Derby has meant many things to many Columbia families since it started in 1938. But final tuneups at the Downtown Optimist Club on Grand Avenue tend to go the same way, year in and year out.
“As you can see, it’s controlled chaos in there,” McKernan, the longtime co-race director, said.
Under fluorescent lights in the club’s main hall, parents Tony Parisio and Evan Schilling hefted a soap box car off its rack as a gang of chattering children looked on. Carrying the pill-shaped cart, the men wove through a narrow stretch of open linoleum. They nimbly dodged families working with drills and wood glue, along with cars of many colors — greens and oranges, creams and metallic blues — stacked on wood frames around them.
“Heads up, coming through for photos,” Parisio said.
It was May 26, the last construction clinic for racers to make adjustments before the main event this Sunday. Racers had been preparing their soap box cars for the previous three weeks.
Nearby, Casey Buckman maneuvered a metal grate around son Miller Buckman’s car as Miller drilled the floorboard to the exterior. Other families calibrated axles and decorated car bodies. High-pitched laughter and whirring power tools filled the space like revving engines.
The Mid Missouri Soap Box Derby is the largest in the state, drawing more than three times as many racers as the similar Kansas City event. Organizers expect 52 drivers this year.
On race day, participants and their parents will wake up at dawn to load their wooden cars into pickup trucks with trailers. Those trucks will take the cars to two steep wooden ramps at Broadway and Seventh Street.
Four blocks of the thoroughfare will be blocked off with hay bales and barricades, and lines of tents will be set up for spectators. Racers can be as young as seven and as old as 21. They will have their names announced over a PA system and get five runs down Broadway. The end of the derby track will be at Providence and Broadway, near Shiloh Bar and Grill and Second Baptist Missionary Church.
The race costs $20 to enter and consists of three tiers of cars based on weight class and age: stock, superstock and masters. Over 300 spectators are expected at the event at any given time, McKernan said.
The Columbia race has been sponsored by the Optimist Club since its inception. With the support of Business Loop sponsors, the organization has secured 56 cars for participants to use every year. “They can check them out like a library book,” McKernan said.
Photos of past victors line the walls of the Optimist Club. McKernan pointed to a wiry, smiling young man in one shot. “That’s Carl Edwards, the race car driver,” he said. “We like to say he won his first few races here at the derby.”
The Columbia event is an official qualifying race for the national soap box car racing championships. Winners get a massive trophy and the chance to compete against racers from around the world at the championships in Akron, Ohio.
But the race isn’t only about winning. It’s about family, learning and warm summer air blasting racers as they hit top speed.
“I mean, you’re talking about being a kid racing down Broadway, no red lights and everybody yelling for you,” said Cassy Hughes, a derby board member. “There’s a DJ there who talks about them, there’s music all day. And it’s just a lot of excitement and fun.”
“I’m just excited to go really fast,” said 8-year-old Carmelina Parisio. This is the first time she is competing in the race.
“This is quality family time,” added a parent, Tyson Mutrux.
Not only is the race a bonding experience for the Mutrux family, but it’s also a longstanding tradition. Tyson’s father, Ross Mutrux, participated in one of the first derbies. And this will be the third year Tyson’s 11-year-old son, Jackson Mutrux, competes. They, along with Tyson’s wife, Amy, daughter Emma and son Hudson, were putting finishing touches on their vehicles.
Ross Mutrux beamed when he said he has five family members competing this year.
“The ramps are like launch pads, and they (the kids) fly down Broadway,” he said. “Everyone is cheering for each other. It’s a wonderful sight.”
Walking around the room and pointing out their cars, Mutrux said it is hard to describe what the event means to the family.
“It’s a part of what makes us who we are,” he said.
McKernan said the kids are also learning some math and science while building the cars. He said the soap box derby is a nationally recognized STEM education project. Kids learn about math and physics as they use power tools, distribute weight and assess the aerodynamics of their cars.
“Broadway is not a uniform street,” McKernan said. “It’s a washboard, so every bit (of weight) that you have in the back at certain points on Broadway is going to work against you over here.”
Gabrielle Quinn’s family is participating in the race for the first time. Her son, Jeremy, and her niece, Amya White, are competing. Quinn recruited her nephew, Jaylen White, to help build cars. Although the process has taken longer than she hoped, Quinn appreciated the lessons it has taught her family.
“It takes hard work to build up and accomplish goals for the fun things you want to do in life,” Quinn said. “But the hard work turns out to be rewarding. They really love racing.”
Jackson Mutrux said he knows competition will be stiff this year. But he is more excited to get in the car and see his family on race day than anything else.
“I’m hoping it’ll be a close race,” he said.