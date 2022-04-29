Rainbow House, the only shelter for at-risk children in Columbia, will start a "Rebuild Our Rainbow" capital campaign to raise $1.5 million to expand its facilities. The organization held an open house event Friday to pre-launch the expansion plans to longtime donors and partners.
Altogether the expansion will cost $2.6 million. Rainbow House received $1.1 million from the Veterans United Foundation in November. The organization's goal is to have the other half raised by the end of the summer, Executive Director Melissa Faurot said, though it will continue to raise money until it has reached the full amount.
"It's been a dream," Faurot said referring to the Veterans United Foundation's contribution.
The expansion will include a new wing on the children's emergency shelter side that will add eight additional rooms. Faurot said this will allow the shelter to double its current capacity of 18 children. The addition of the new wing will allow the shelter to have separate living facilities for boys and girls, Richie Vanskike, director of development, said.
The expansion plan will also add a storm shelter under the new wing for children to go to during severe weather.
The Child Advocacy Center portion of the building will receive an addition under the current plan. The garage, used for donation storage, and the dining hall in the shelter will also be expanded.
Other improvements include updates to technology and expanding recreational areas.
Faurot said the goal is to break ground by spring 2023, with the completion of the projects two years out.
Rainbow House is working with Simon Associates, Inc., a local architectural group. Faurot said John Simon, owner of the group, has been instrumental in the planning process from the proposal to the Veterans United Foundation to now the launching of the capital campaign. Sam McCain, project manager at Simon Associates, Inc., attended the open house and showed a virtual 3D walk-through video that visualized the expansion plans.
This is the first improvement plan since 2004 when Rainbow House moved to its current location on Towne Drive from Oakland Road.
In March, Rainbow House was facing staffing shortages that made it difficult to support the number of children it usually would be able to. Faurot said since then, the organization has hired five new employees and continues to recruit more staff to account for the expansion which will require it to double its staff.
The capital campaign will go live to the general public early next week.