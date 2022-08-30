 Skip to main content
Read Across Columbia event brings 650 literacy kits to elementary schools

Read Across Columbia event brings 650 literacy kits to elementary schools

Correction

*Mark Burlison is principal of Blue Ridge Elementary School. An earlier version of this article misspelled his last name.

About 50 hands shot up in the air when Brian Yearwood, superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, asked a group of Blue Ridge Elementary School students if they liked to read.

Second grader Skyelar Pok

Second grader Skyelar Pok claps loudly with his classmates during the Read Across Columbia event on Tuesday at Blue Ridge Elementary School in Columbia. Several speakers made an appearance, including Superintendent Brian Yearwood.

District administration, students and others gathered Tuesday afternoon in the Blue Ridge library to celebrate the Read Across Columbia event, through which district elementary schools will receive literacy kits from Heart of Missouri United Way and MU Health Care.

Andrew Grabau, Heart of Missouri United Way President

Andrew Grabau, Heart of Missouri United Way President, introduces the local reader on Tuesday at Blue Ridge Elementary School in Columbia. Read Across Columbia is a Heart of Missouri United Way program, with MU Health Care being a major sponsor.
20220830_cpsreading_AB_144.jpg

Second grader Kayden Kemp reaches for a literacy bag on Tuesday at Blue Ridge Elementary School in Columbia. All the literacy bags were put together as part of United Way’s Volunteer Week.
20220830_cpsreading_AB_125.jpg

MU Health Care’s Chief Operating Officer, Katrina Lambrecht, reads “Germs Make Me Sick” to first and second graders on Tuesday at Blue Ridge Elementary School in Columbia. This was Lambrecht’s first time reading to a group of kids.
First grader KeAjon Wallace

First grader KeAjon Wallace leans back during the Read Across Columbia event on Tuesday at Blue Ridge Elementary School in Columbia. KeAjon is one of 650 first and second graders in Columbia receiving books as part of Read Across America.
