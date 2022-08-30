Read Across Columbia event brings 650 literacy kits to local elementary schools

First-grader KeAjon Wallace leans back during the Read Across Columbia event on Tuesday at Blue Ridge Elementary School in Columbia. KeAjon is one of 650 first and second-graders in Columbia receiving books as part of Read Across America.
Andrew Grabau, Heart of Missouri United Way President, introduces the local reader on Tuesday at Blue Ridge Elementary School in Columbia. Read Across Columbia is a Heart of Missouri United Way program, with MU Health Care being a major sponsor.
Second-grader Skyelar Pok claps loudly with his classmates during the Read Across Columbia event on Tuesday at Blue Ridge Elementary School in Columbia. Several speakers made an appearance, including superintendent Brian Yearwood.
MU Health Care’s Chief Operating Officer Katrina Lambrecht reads “Germs can make me sick” to first and second-graders on Tuesday at Blue Ridge Elementary School in Columbia. This was Lambrecht’s first time reading to a group of kids.
ABOVE: MU Children’s Hospital mascot TJ helps handout literacy bags to first and second-graders on Tuesday at Blue Ridge Elementary School in Columbia. Approximately 2,600 books were delivered to first and second-graders in five different CPS elementary schools. LEFT: MU Health Care’s Chief Operating Officer Katrina Lambrecht reads “Germs can make me sick” to first and second-graders on Tuesday at Blue Ridge Elementary School in Columbia. This was Lambrecht’s first time reading to a group of kids.
About 50 hands shot up in the air when Brian Yearwood, superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, asked a group of Blue Ridge Elementary School students if they liked to read.
District administration, students and others gathered Tuesday afternoon in the Blue Ridge library to celebrate the Read Across Columbia event, through which district elementary schools will receive literacy kits from Heart of Missouri United Way and MU Health Care.
The literacy kits consisted of four books, a coupon for a free book from the library, notes of inspiration and a flyer from MU Health about the benefits of reading.
A total 650 literacy kits are being donated across five different local elementary schools: Blue Ridge, Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary, West Elementary, Parkade Elementary and Benton Elementary. United Way used community donations from MU Health Care to purchase the books, and together the two organizations are delivering the kits to students. The program aims to encourage literacy by providing students with additional, more inclusive reading resources.
“As part of our efforts to help those who need support, we started Read Across Columbia as an initiative focusing on Title I schools,” said Andrew Grabau, CEO of Heart of Missouri United Way. “We looked at the top schools that have some of the higher reduced lunch rates and lower reading scores, and that’s how we selected the schools.”
Mark Burlinson, principal at Blue Ridge Elementary, said Read Across Columbia was an opportunity for students to read books that are highly inclusive.
“This right here is the access we needed,” Burlinson said. “So, thank you very much.”
Two Blue Ridge second graders, Braylee Yates and Rhamir Patton, said the event made them feel “happy” and “good,” respectively. Braylee’s favorite book is Diary of a Wimpy Kid; Rhamir’s is Pete the Cat. “I really like the one with the cupcakes,” Rhamir said.
During the celebration, Katrina Lambrecht, chief operating officer at MU Health Care, sat down and read students the book “Germs Make Me Sick,” by Melvin Berger.
Nim Chinniah, interim chief executive officer of MU Health Care, spoke during the event and shared why reading was important during his childhood.
“It makes your mind strong; it makes you strong. And when you are strong, our community is incredibly strong,” Chinniah said.