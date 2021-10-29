MacKenzie Everett-Kennedy plans to vaccinate her daughter Stella as soon as COVID-19 shots become available for kids in Columbia.
"I am eagerly waiting with anticipation because, not only do I have a young child, but I have a child who is immunocompromised," she said.
Columbia children are a step closer to being able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, after the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer shot for 5- to 11-year-olds Friday.
Guardians nationwide have anxiously awaited the move, which is an important hurdle in a series of federal and state decisions before local administration can begin. The director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to make a final recommendation soon.
In Columbia, parents are forming strategies as they decide what they want for their children.
Everett-Kennedy, a teacher at Hickman High School, has long hoped to vaccinate Stella, a third grader at Grant Elementary School who was recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, a condition that can leave kids immunocompromised.
When she was diagnosed in September, the family began taking additional precautions, like limiting social interactions if possible. When Stella is with friends, she's rarely unmasked.
"I don't understand parents who are concerned" about giving their children the vaccine, Everett-Kennedy said. "People have been getting vaccines for generations now. … That is not a new process."
Jason Russell is vaccinated but isn’t racing to vaccinate his middle school daughter, Reagan.
"We don't want to give my daughter something that's going to harm her," Russell said. "We also don't want her to get sick."
Russell plans to have Reagan vaccinated but wants to wait until the Moderna shot is approved and for her to turn 12 in the next few months. The FDA approved vaccines for adolescents ages 12 to 15 in May, and Russell feels more comfortable with research that has been produced for that age group.
Ultimately, Russell believes the decision to vaccinate against COVID-19 is a choice all parents should be able to make themselves, independent of mandates.
"This is a decision that parents need to take seriously," Russell said.
Laura Morris, MU Health Care COVID-19 vaccine co-chair and a family physician, has a son in the newly approved age group and plans to have him vaccinated as soon as possible. In a news conference Wednesday, Morris recommended that parents with doubts or questions consult with a professional.
"I know that there are a lot of parents like me, but there are a lot of parents who have questions," Morris said. "And this is a great opportunity to, you know, take the time to sit down with your primary care provider, whether that's a pediatrician, a family physician, a nurse practitioner, someone who has kept themselves up to date and educated and can answer your questions."
What comes next
The vaccine will go to a CDC advisory committee next, then the director for review. In anticipation of the FDA's decision, the CDC scheduled its advisory meetings for Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss vaccinations.
If passed, the CDC director will issue a recommendation to doctors as to how the vaccine should be used and for whom it should be prioritized. Then, the administration order will trickle down to states and counties, where vaccine administration can begin at the local level.
If everything goes according to plan, Boone County parents can expect vaccines for their children by early November.
In Columbia Public Schools, COVID-19 vaccine clinics would be held after flu clinics finish up Nov. 11, according to Sara Humm, public information specialist for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. The vaccine clinics would be held in elementary schools, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
"We'll start at elementary, then middle, then high school again for anyone that still hasn't received the vaccine," Baumstark said in a text Tuesday.
In a news conference Friday afternoon, Janet Woodcock, acting Commissioner of the U.S. FDA, and Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, strongly recommended vaccinating children, even as cases decline, because of the possibility of a winter surge.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, 16 elementary school children in Columbia Public Schools had the virus and 115 were in quarantine, according to the district's tracker.