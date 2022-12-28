State Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, has filed to run for a seat on the Columbia School Board, he wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.

Basye wrote that district authorities “would not let him in” to file for candidacy at the Aslin Administration Building and that he instead filed through the Boone County Clerk’s office before the 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday.

