Columbia Public Schools officials are celebrating their latest report card from the state, saying it shows improvements in student attendance and schools continuing to hit targets in college and career readiness and graduation rates.
“We are encouraged by our continuing performance and improvement in certain areas,” district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
In language arts and mathematics, most Columbia schools appear to be on track for academic achievement, according to the state measures. For English language proficiency, only two of CPS’ 31 schools — Douglass High and Blue Ridge Elementary — got a status rating of “floor,” which indicates underperforming expectations. Four — Benton, Alpha Hart, Blue Ridge and Douglas — were at a “floor” in math.
The district declined to comment on each school’s performance, citing that it hasn’t reviewed the data.
Overall, Columbia schools hit or exceeded state’s expectations in college and career readiness and graduation rate, Baumstark said. Indicators such as assessments, advanced placement and postsecondary placement are listed as at “target” in the report.
Columbia’s average four-year graduation rate is at 89.5%, which is considered “on track.” Its five-, six- and seven-year rates are all above 92%.
Rock Bridge High posted the district's best four-year graduation rate, at 93%.
In terms of attendance, Columbia schools are listed as “on track,” indicating that 85% to 90% of its student population attends school 90% of time, and that the district is making at least a 2% increase in a three-year period.
Baumstark said attendance has been a focus for CPS, noting that the district’s three-year average is 1.2% below the desired target.
“This is an area that has been consistent for us,” she said. “We are encouraged to see that improving, and we will keep working toward that.”
The report also shows the district is at “approaching” level for both English and math for academic achievement. Baumstark said the district saw some improvement in basic literacy skills, especially at the elementary levels when students move from third to fourth grade.
“We will continue to build on the successes moving forward,” Baumstark said.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Annual Performance Report, or APR, keeps track of school districts’ performances through five criteria: academic achievement, achievement among minorities, college and career readiness, attendance and graduation rate. Eliminated this year: the overall APR points grade for districts.
CPS also has its own internal system to measure its students’ performance, Baumstark said.
“Ultimately, it comes down to what we are doing to the individual students in regards to support and intervention to help them be successful,” Baumstark said.