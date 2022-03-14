The training of student resource officers and their relationship with the school community emerged in board and public discussion at a Columbia School Board meeting Monday night.
Last week, the Columbia City Council reached an agreement with the district to put officers — known as SROs — in Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge high schools. Two are at Battle now, and that number will stay the same.
Noelle Gilzow, president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, the teachers union, highlighted the importance of the board’s involvement in officer training.
Gilzow emphasized the role of officers as co-educators and mentors for students. The gaps among law enforcement, families and the larger school community need to be mended, and Gilzow said this can be accomplished by a restorative practices approach to training.
Long-time community member Renee Carter urged the board to consider alternative discipline strategies to policing.
“I have children with disabilities, I have grandchildren with disabilities. I also have a Black granddaughter,” Carter said, “and I’ve seen other children that I’ve worked with, and children of friends, who have suffered damage from police officers and SROs being involved in schools.”
Salary increase
Gilzow also praised the speedy process resulting in a new tentative contract agreement reached last week.
Teacher salaries would increase by an average 4.5% under the two-year agreement. Starting pay for new teachers would top $40,250 in the 2022-23 school year, up from $39,050. Non-certified employees paid hourly would be included in the increase, as many of those positions remained unfilled throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The contract agreement still is set to go to the board for approval in April.
Financial update
Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur presented the changes in revenue and expected expenditures for the upcoming school year. The decrease in enrollment was discussed by the Finance Committee on Wednesday in relation to next year’s budget. If enrollment does not rebound to pre-pandemic years, the district would receive about $2 million less in state funding.
McArthur said revenue is not growing at the same rate as expenditures because the ceiling for the property tax levy was rolled back by 32 cents in a 2021 Missouri Court of Appeals Blankenship v. Franklin County Collector case. As a result, the district lost about $8 million in revenue.
School bond issue
Two people spoke against approving the $80 million school bond issue going before voters in the April 5 election. If approved, it will be split into two $40 million phases and will go toward construction of two elementary schools and renovations including at the Columbia Area Career Center.
“I cannot really vote for a bond issue when so many former promises have been broken and our north-side schools continue to be further handicapped,” said Susie Adams, a social studies teacher at Battle High School.
COVID-19 policy update
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in an email Monday that adjustments have been made to contact tracing and exposure protocols in light of changes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Last week, staff and families were notified that, effective this week, students who have been exposed to COVID-19 and remain asymptomatic no longer need to wear a mask or observe social distancing during lunch. Those who are symptomatic or positive must continue to follow the protocols in the district’s Coronavirus Plan.
On Monday night, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard reported one positive case and 11 in quarantine among students. Among staff, there were 13 positive cases and three in quarantine.