All three Columbia Public Schools high schools are expecting to reinstate school resource officers, but the timeline to do so has not yet been set.
The Columbia City Council voted 5-2 Monday evening to renew its agreement with the school district. The district’s next step will be to work with the Police Department to assign officers to the high schools, said district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark.
The decision to bring back resource officers came almost two years after the city’s former school resource officer agreement with the district was not renewed due a combination of budgetary issues and COVID-19.
The plan is to have two officers at Battle, one at Hickman and another at Rock Bridge. Baumstark said the district would eventually like to have an additional officer floating around to all the middle school buildings.
There are currently two Columbia police officers working overtime at Battle High School, said Columbia Police Department Spokesperson Jeff Pitts.
The district is prioritizing the placement of officers at Battle because of delayed response times caused by its location, Baumstark said. She added that the need for officers in the district is particularly important now.
“We’ve had a number of pretty significant incidents that have occurred in our community over the last several months that make it imperative to have (school resource officers) in our school buildings,” Baumstark said.
Baumstark said the district will have input in the process of selecting officers, but the police will largely lead that initiative. Although the Police Department ensures the officers are trained, school resource officer training is done through a separate provider, Pitts said.
Monday evening’s discussion
During over an hour of public comment at Monday night’s council meeting, some community members were wary, while others were excited about the prospect of reinstating officers.
Some community and council members were concerned about racial disparities in school policing and whether resource officers are beneficial for students in the long-term.
Fourth Ward Councilperson Ian Thomas and First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler voted against the agreement. Instead, they wanted to table the vote for four weeks to allow time for the Police Department to produce more information on disparities in school policing. This motion was denied, and the agreement was approved as is.
“Providing a secure environment where students can focus on their studies and education will allow them to thrive academically,” Mayor Brian Treece and Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood said in a joint statement Tuesday afternoon.
Yearwood said at the meeting that officers are available for students to talk to about serious issues, which can prevent loss of life and other disasters. He referred to two recent incidents in Columbia in which Battle students Roberto Angel Lauer and Laabryion “Aubry” Doxley were shot and killed.
“Adult behaviors have the biggest impact on the lives of our scholars, and when we don’t get it right, they suffer,” Yearwood said.
Earlier in the meeting, former School Resource Officer Keisha Edwards said she was able to foster meaningful relationships with students through her position.
“Long-lasting relationships that outlast four years of high school, that is the power of a (school resource officer),” she said. “You can’t put a value on it.”
Some public commenters called for increased counseling services in schools instead of resource officers. Others, like Rose Metro, member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, argued that resource officers are not effective in preventing gun violence.
“Things like improving security, having trauma-informed care for students, improving the safety environment, is much more effective than expecting (a school resource officer) to step up and stop a school shooting,” she said.
Limiting student arrests
Also Monday, the council voted to renew a memorandum of understanding among the school district, local law enforcement and the 13th Judicial Circuit Court Juvenile Division to reduce the likeliness of a student being arrested for a minor offense. The agreement encourages these groups to pursue other means to address youth minor offenses in a way that is more reparative than disciplinary.
The memorandum and the school resource officer agreement will work in conjunction to improve social-emotional support for students, Baumstark said. She added that the memorandum has been in place for years, but the presence of resource officers will increase support.
Ruth McCluskey, chief juvenile officer for the 13th Judicial Circuit Court, said minor offenses have been increasingly handled within the schools rather than through law enforcement.
“I can tell you that 15-20 years ago, most of those cases did come to us,” she said. “But currently, that isn’t the case.”