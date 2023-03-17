The Boone County Retired Teachers Association and School Personnel will host a forum Tuesday for Columbia School Board candidates.

The forum will be at 11 a.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites near MU, 1225 Fellows Place.

Elizabeth Brixey is a city editor at the Columbia Missourian. She oversees coverage of education.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you