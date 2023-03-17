The Boone County Retired Teachers Association and School Personnel will host a forum Tuesday for Columbia School Board candidates.
The forum will be at 11 a.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites near MU, 1225 Fellows Place.
Questions were submitted by retired teachers and school personnel. Jan Mees, a retired media specialist in Columbia Public Schools and former president of the School Board, will moderate. No audience questions will be accepted.
All seven candidates have been invited and given general topics in advance. The public and news media are invited to attend.
The election is April 4.
Elizabeth Brixey is a city editor at the Columbia Missourian. She oversees coverage of education.
