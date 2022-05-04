Retiring Fairview principal made place-based learning a schoolwide mission

Walking through Fairview Elementary School, you may hear students talking about decreasing bottle waste or brochures on how to care for chickens. Maybe you’ll hear about a nearby park that needs better signs or how to tell the age of a tree from its core.
Conversations about the school and the land around it are common at Fairview. In 2019, it became Missouri’s first place-based school, which means it has a deliberate focus on the environment and the community as an educational tool across all subjects.
“It’s engaging in a way that is natural. It’s not like you’re putting on a show,” Principal Diana DeMoss said.
DeMoss, who is retiring this year after 14 years as principal, has overseen Fairview’s transition to a place-based school. She believes the approach empowers students to be more curious and engaged in learning. Teachers, parents and staff say her calm, thoughtful presence has built trust and created community at the school.
When the place-based approach began, DeMoss made families comfortable by answering their questions and making them want to be involved. She gave teachers the resources and encouragement to set them up for success.
DeMoss said she is seeing the payoff of the school’s approach: “I’m excited because the kids are really starting to benefit, gaining so much confidence and are becoming real thinkers about how they can influence the world.”
The western Columbia school is next to Fairview Park, Bonnie View Nature Sanctuary and Columbia Audubon Nature Sanctuary. The school grounds include a garden, a prairie, chickens, bees and a nature play area. Made up of tires, wooden spools and logs, the nature play area is an alternative to Fairview’s other, more traditional playground.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the play area has a new name: Diana DeMoss Nature Playground. It was formally dedicated to DeMoss at a retirement party in recognition of her commitment to Fairview and its community.
“We’re going to name it after you, so a piece of you will be at Fairview forever,” Assistant Principal Tyler Simmons said at the party.
After the dedication and receiving praise from several colleagues, DeMoss remarked on her time at Fairview. “I just want to say it has been the greatest honor of my life,” she said.
‘She’s there for us’
The nature play area was as an early marker of Fairview’s transition to a place-based school. In 2017, DeMoss worked with the district’s science department to plan the play area, and when she asked for help from the community, they showed up to build it.
“They came out in droves of parents and kids showing up and helping,” fifth grade teacher Renee Wilcoxson recalled.
Teri Christiansen and her daughters, Erin and Carly, who were both Fairview students at the time, volunteered to help mulch. “The fact that they were involved in the nuts and bolts of creating it makes it feel like their own,” Christiansen said.
When fourth grade teacher Rachel Kinney asked her students what they thought of DeMoss for this story, one responded, “She works hard to make our school community so connected.”
Looking back on her years at Fairview, DeMoss said she is most proud that teachers trusted her.
“She’s there for us,” third grade teacher Christy Muchow said.
The trust with teachers ended up being essential in the transition. “I don’t think she would have brought an idea to us if it was a bad one that she wasn’t on board with,” Wilcoxson said.
DeMoss emphasized the new approach across the school and made sure her teachers were supported along the way.
“We start every faculty meeting with just, ‘What are you doing that’s place-based? What are you incorporating right now?’” DeMoss said. “And it’s amazing what all is happening across our building.”
Long before the official transition, the school started implementing place-based learning.
Professional development days were added for teachers to learn about the new approach from the nonprofit consultant Teton Science Schools. It was important to do this without adding more teacher workdays, so DeMoss created a schedule that allows teachers to leave their classrooms for several hours while barely using substitutes. Wilcoxson said she finds the training “amazing and inspirational.”
Vicki Briceno, a Fairview parent and teacher’s aide, said DeMoss’s flexibility allowed the school to succeed.
Before the transition, for example, students at recess weren’t allowed out in snow or rain, but with a new approach came new rules. DeMoss modified the rules to allow more creative, student-led play — encouraging kids to go out in rain, build snowmen and climb in the nature play area.
“When people jump on board an idea, everybody is not always all in,” but DeMoss was, Wilcoxson said. It was “that little part of ‘Let’s start here, let’s get a nature play area, let’s see how kids like it, let’s get excited about it.’”
DeMoss is open with parents that their children will be outside often and need to be prepared, Briceno said. The school provides raincoats and other gear to ensure that all students can go outside no matter the weather.
To teachers, DeMoss never mentions going outside. “It was always a given. ‘You should be comfortable taking your kids outside, have them ready,’” Wilcoxson said.
‘She does what’s best in a calm way’
DeMoss has a long history with Fairview. She student-taught there in 1993 when she was an undergraduate at MU. Later, she was the school’s assistant principal for three years before heading to Cedar Ridge Elementary School as principal. In 2008, she returned to Fairview.
Then, in 2017, Mike Szydlowski, the science coordinator who championed place-based learning in Columbia Public Schools, was looking around the district for an opportunity to create a place-based school and was attracted to Fairview because of its location next to nature areas. DeMoss, a nature lover, hadn’t heard of place-based learning, but she was interested.
Later that year, Szydlowski again was looking for a school to try a place-based opportunity: keeping bees and chickens. No other school would take on the risk, but DeMoss told him, “We’ll work it out. It’s fine.”
The district now has 11 schools with chickens, 10 with nature play areas and seven with bees. “She just does what’s best in a calm way and doesn’t let the status quo get in the way,” Szydlowski said.
Kinney used the same word to describe DeMoss, calm, and said she makes the community want to be a part of the place-based approach.
DeMoss and Fairview use Twitter and Facebook as ways to broadly share what they are doing. Social media “has generated excitement, not just within our community but within the greater whole of the district,” DeMoss said. “The teachers are seeing what activities are going on in our school, and they’re able to replicate in their own spaces.”
Next year, Simmons, the assistant principal, will succeed DeMoss. She said she is not sure what exactly is next for her, but she wants to travel and plans to spend more time with her husband, Chris DeMoss, and her two daughters — Harper, a junior at Hickman High School, and Kaylee, a junior at MU — while they’re still nearby as well as support her parents and in-laws.
Also at the retirement party, the Fairview community gave DeMoss two scrapbooks of letters and photos from the community, several potted plants and a $500 Airbnb gift card for her travels.
Also, seed bombs were distributed at the party — wildflowers, Simmons told DeMoss, “to grow in your honor and in your memory.”