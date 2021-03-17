Morgan Neale will be the new principal at West Boulevard Elementary School, Columbia Public Schools announced Wednesday.
For the 2021-22 school year, Neale will take over as principal from Interim Principal Tyler Simmons. Simmons will be returning to his role as assistant principal at Fairview Elementary School, according to the news release.
Neale has 18 years of experience in education, including time spent at West Boulevard Elementary School as assistant principal.
"We're excited to have Mrs. Neale return to West Boulevard Elementary School," Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said. "She will be a great part of their school community and will do an outstanding job."
Neale began her educational career as an elementary music teacher in Kansas City. Since then, she has gained experience teaching at both elementary and middle school levels and has been a summer school principal.
Neale will be leaving her position as assistant principal at Rock Bridge Elementary School, which she's held since 2017, to accept her new job.