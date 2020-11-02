Ridgeway Elementary school will temporarily transition back to all-virtual learning Tuesday, according to a Monday afternoon release from Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for Columbia Public Schools.
The release outlined that in-person learning will resume Nov. 12. It noted the temporary switch to all-virtual learning was caused by illness-related staff shortages.
As of Monday, the CPS tracker showed 10 staffers are quarantined and five of them are positive for COVD-19. Overall, 73 staff members are quarantined and 24 have tested positive.
Though the transition back to online learning is set to begin Tuesday, both Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 are scheduled teacher work days, thus the students would not be in class regardless of the learning platform.
With the teacher work days in mind, instruction via a virtual platform will resume for Ridgeway Elementary students Thursday.
The district outlined a four-day model for all elementary schools to follow where students attend school every day except Wednesdays. Instead, Wednesdays are used for planning time for teachers, cleaning classrooms and professional development training, according to previous Missourian reporting.
At the end of the Monday school day, Ridgeway Elementary teachers sent students home with the necessary tools for virtual learning until they return, according to the release.
Students and their families can still access the district’s Grab-and-Go meal option.