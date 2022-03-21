Robotics push aims to attract kids sooner and keep them involved

Ethan Lauchstaedt plans to major in electrical engineering next year at Missouri University of Science and Technology. A senior at Rock Bridge High School, he said his involvement in a community robotics team helped him determine his major.
His interest is especially personal. Lauchstaedt was born with part of his right femur missing, and he's had a prosthetic since he was 3. He said the knowledge he gained from being on the Army Ants robotics team has helped him understand it better.
"When I talk to the prosthetist who designs it, some of the things that I've learned in robotics have actually gone into being used on the leg," he said.
The Army Ants is the only robotics team in Columbia that participate in the FIRST Robotics Challenge. It is part of the international organization known as FIRST, or For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology. FIRST programs give students the opportunity to learn about robotics and engineering innovation while engaging in problem-solving, teamwork and technical skills.
In Columbia, there are seven teams affiliated with FIRST. Five of those teams are based at schools in the district. On March 14, the Columbia School Board approved the submission of a grant application for $36,000 that would be used to form 20 more FIRST-related robotics teams in district schools. Kate McKenzie, the team coach at Jefferson Middle School, is championing the grant.
Creating more robotics teams is part of a larger local push to put a system in place around robotics. The idea is to get more students involved in robotics and other STEM subjects earlier and in ways they can continue, potentially for the rest of their lives. The vision includes more partnerships with Columbia Public Schools.
"We're trying to create a kind of a pipeline," said Kevin Gillis, a lead mentor of the Army Ants and professor and chair of the Department of Biomedical, Biological and Chemical Engineering at MU. "Kate and I and other community volunteers would like to see FIRST programs where (students) can go from one team and, as they get older, go to the next and so on."
The world of FIRST
FIRST offers three programs. They are:
• FIRST LEGO League, where students are introduced to coding and robot-building principles through LEGO educational materials.
• FIRST Tech Challenge, where students work in teams to design, build and program a larger robot.
• FIRST Robotics Competition, where high school students work in teams to design, build and program an industrial-size robot.
The Army Ants is the only FIRST Robotics Competition team in Boone County. There are four FIRST LEGO League teams at two schools in the district, and McKenzie's group at Jefferson is the only FIRST Tech Challenge team in the district. Her grant would create more LEGO League and Tech Challenge teams.
To create a FIRST Robotics pipeline among teams, Columbia Educational Robotics Foundation, the governing organization of the Army Ants, is working to build a partnership among the foundation, MU College of Engineering, the school district and private organizations that work with underserved youth. Foundation leaders have spoken with Superintendent Brian Yearwood about promoting FIRST Robotics.
"We really want to encourage CPS to embrace FIRST a little more than they have," Gillis said. Many communities the size of Columbia have much more activity in FIRST programs, he said.
He understands that robotics might not be a priority for the district, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There are other important things they have to do — this may not be the time," Gillis said. "But we just want to grow the community. ... We'd like to all come together in partnership. I think it will happen."
Rock Bridge senior Zihao Zhou, who is a foundation board member and a student leader in the Army Ants, is optimistic. "In other meetings, they seemed pretty interested in the things that we do and pretty excited about the opportunities that we were proposing to them," Zhou said.
As the robotics foundation works to expand FIRST in Columbia, the Army Ants is in the midst of competition season. The team recently completed "build season" — an intense eight-week period during which members meet six days a week for at least four hours a day to build a robot for the challenge.
"I like to say this is the highest intensity after-school STEM program in Boone County," Gillis said.
That intensity pays off for students in the long term. According to its website, FIRST has $80 million in available college scholarships for 2022. Its 2021 Impact studies show that 81% of FIRST alumni declare majors in STEM.
Today, the team is made up of 40 students from public and private high schools in Columbia as well as some who are are home-schooled.
Good friends, great experiences
Lauchstaedt has been involved with the Army Ants since his freshman year. Now his main job is to help create and oversee design of the robot. Although this is his last year on the team, he said it won't be his last year with FIRST.
"Even after I leave, I want to do whatever I can for this program," Lauchstaedt said. "Hopefully wherever I end up after college has a local team. And if not, I might just have to start one."
Lauchstaedt is not the first Army Ant to express interest in sticking with FIRST after graduation. Missouri S&T junior Joseph Thomas became a college mentor for the team after graduating from Rock Bridge.
"I just wanted to give back to the team a little bit because I feel like this team did a lot for me," Thomas said. "I got a lot of really good friends out of it. I got a lot of great experiences out of it."
MU juniors Isaac Schroeder and Joe Jenner are also college mentors for the team. "Last semester I'd make it an effort to go over and mentor the current high school team every Wednesday and be sure to help out," Schroeder said.
Thomas, Schroeder and Jenner are all STEM majors.
Although Luke Sabath, a home-schooled senior and an Army Ant captain, isn't sure exactly what he wants to do after high school, he said he's gained a lot as a team member — namely, the importance of a positive work environment.
"I wouldn't be here, maybe, if we were just doing engineering and robots," Sabath said. "But the actual community and FIRST as a whole, and just all of the stupid stuff that a group of teenagers get up to, is what makes it a lot more fun."
In the past, the team has led robotics camps to serve the community and promote STEM careers. Members have worked with Grade A Plus academic support and Granny's House after-school program to put these camps together.
"One of the (benefits) of working with Grade A Plus is to form a pipeline for kids to join the team and to embrace the diversity of the team," Gillis said. "So at one point we were 80% to 90% guys. But with targeted recruitment, we're now at 40% girls. And in fact, we're majority people of color at this point."
Sabath said he's taught hundreds of kids about robotics.
"It's always super-rewarding to see somebody half your age who's twice as interested in it as you are," he said. "It's like, 'Wow, this kid's going to be really cool when he grows up.'"