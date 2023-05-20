Rock Bridge closes out graduation weekend

New graduates toss their graduation caps Saturday at the end of Rock Bridge High School’s commencement ceremony at Mizzou Arena. About 480 students received diplomas in the last high school graduation ceremony of the weekend.
Mark Hajicek reaches to pick up his graduation cap Saturday after tossing it into the air at the Rock Bridge High School commencement ceremony at Mizzou Arena. Hajicek was one of several students who received their diplomas with highest honors, which requires students to end the year with a cumulative GPA of 3.9.
Aiden Jackson waits with his fellow students to walk the stage Saturday during the Rock Bridge High School graduation ceremony at Mizzou Arena. Before students were awarded their diplomas, Rock Bridge graduate Whitney Farmer played “The Nightingale” on the harp.
Trish Mathes said she was thinking about when her grandson Nicholas Schneider was a baby as she stood in the lobby of Mizzou Arena. But Schneider was about to graduate from high school.
"I'm just so proud of him, to know that he had an opportunity to go to a great high school," Mathes said. "He's really on his way to some good things."
Rock Bridge High School held its 50th commencement ceremony Saturday, the last of Columbia's four public high schools' graduations this weekend. About 480 students made up a sea of green caps and gowns. The crowd gave a standing ovation to the students once they reached their seats on the court.
Principal Jacob Sirna recognized 15 valedictorians and said they would be continuing their studies at schools such as Yale and Johns Hopkins.
Other students with academic distinctions were asked to stand and be recognized, including those with honors and those who had earned an associate degree in high school.
Sirna said he could not express how proud he was of the class, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic interrupting their high school experience.
"During your four years in high school, you faced challenges no one — not us, not you, not anybody who had come before you — were prepared to handle, and you've come out on the other side," Sirna said. "Being here today is evidence that you persevered."
Anish Ganga, a valedictorian, gave the commencement speech. He emphasized how much the class had been through together and how difficult it was to say goodbye.
"As Paulo Coelho once said, 'If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello,'" Ganga said. "Hello to new learning ... hello to your new mentors, and hello to your new friends, but perhaps most amazing of all, hello to a new part of yourself."