Rock Bridge closes out graduation weekend

Trish Mathes said she was thinking about when her grandson Nicholas Schneider was a baby as she stood in the lobby of Mizzou Arena. But Schneider was about to graduate from high school.

"I'm just so proud of him, to know that he had an opportunity to go to a great high school," Mathes said. "He's really on his way to some good things."

New graduates toss their graduation caps

New graduates toss their graduation caps Saturday at the end of Rock Bridge High School’s commencement ceremony at Mizzou Arena. About 480 students received diplomas in the last high school graduation ceremony of the weekend.
Mark Hajicek reaches to pick up his graduation cap

Mark Hajicek reaches to pick up his graduation cap Saturday after tossing it into the air at the Rock Bridge High School commencement ceremony at Mizzou Arena. Hajicek was one of several students who received their diplomas with highest honors, which requires students to end the year with a cumulative GPA of 3.9.
Aiden Jackson waits with his fellow students

Aiden Jackson waits with his fellow students to walk the stage Saturday during the Rock Bridge High School graduation ceremony at Mizzou Arena. Before students were awarded their diplomas, Rock Bridge graduate Whitney Farmer played “The Nightingale” on the harp.
