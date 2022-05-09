Public commenters at a Columbia School Board meeting Monday night largely supported a student group’s desire to create a closet for students to borrow clothes.
The Rock Bridge High School Gay Straight Alliance is applying to the It Gets Better Project for $10,000 to create the closet, which would provide students with clothes to express themselves. The idea is to renovate a closet in the school basement now used as a resource for students in emergencies.
As part of a multi-step process, the School Board must approve the submission of every application to an outside organization by any person or organization within the district. Grant funding does not come from the district budget but from a third party.
Last month, the application was taken off the consent agenda so students could revise the application in collaboration with the district. The largest revision was a change in language to emphasize that the closet may be used by any student.
Six people spoke in favor of creating the “Coming Out of the Closet In Style Clothing Closet” and asked the board to approve the application submission. Speakers highlighted the importance of supporting LGBTQ+ youth in schools and emphasized that the closet would serve all students.
Some speakers were part of The Center Project’s Parents 4 Parents program, which provides support and education to parents of LGBTQ+ youth. Among them was Carol Sattler, who said she didn’t understand why there was a “fuss” about the closet.
“I think the problem here is not the closet — it is parents not coming to terms with their child’s gender identity,” Sattler said.
Evan Holder, a learning specialist at Lange Middle School, said he wanted to set a precedent of staff supporting LGBTQ+ students across all schools.
“This is not just a grant, it’s not just money or a closet, but these are kids,” Holder said. “I want them to feel supported in our buildings and in our community.”
The only public opposition came from parent John Potter, who said the closet would serve only one group of students.
The student group was given the green light to go ahead and submit the application. The item was part of a long consent agenda, which was unanimously approved.
Finance update
In an update, Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur said the state will give more money to school districts next year for transportation. Legislation passed last week approved a one-time increase of $214 million for education transportation.
She said the district will receive about $5 million for transportation from the state — about $3 million more than this year.
This is the first time in years the state has fully funded school transportation, McArthur said.
The board unanimously approved the 2021-2022 budget amendments. The total impact on the operating budget for the year is a decrease in revenues over expenditures of $1.8 million.
Seclusion and restraint
The board approved a new seclusion and restraint policy as part of the consent agenda. It changes parental notifications, adds formal reporting and excludes the use of locking hardware.
During public comment, parent Robyn Schelp thanked those who brought the policy “across the finish line” and reminded the board that passing the policy is just the first step.
“Next comes implementation,” Schelp said.
Superintendent contract
The board approved a new contract for Superintendent Brian Yearwood. It runs through June 30, 2025, and increases his salary to $239,200 from $230,000.
Board member Suzette Waters abstained from the otherwise unanimous vote, saying that because she is a new board member, she was not a part of Yearwood’s evaluation. Waters said she wanted to make clear that she intends to make well-informed and fair decisions during her board service.
At the start of the meeting, board member Jeanne Snodgrass read the district’s equity statement aloud. New Board President David Seamon said this will be a new custom as a way to remind the board of how its decisions affect everyone in the district.