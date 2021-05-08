Third time was the charm for Rock Bridge High School junior Rohan Rao in the National Brain Bee.
After competing in the regional Brain Bee in St. Louis his ninth, tenth and eleventh grade years, Rao finally won the entire competition this March and advanced to the national event in April, where he placed eighth out of 53 contestants.
"Because of COVID, they had to hold it virtually but it was really well run," Rao said. "I was just happy to even be able to participate but to place eighth nationally as well was a very good experience."
He said the victory was unexpected, as he has never broken the top 10 in a national competition. To prepare for the competition, he applied his normal study strategies but worked even harder. He said he filled over one and a half notebooks full of facts and concepts to study.
"I'm really proud of myself that I was able to put in the work to achieve this result," Rao said.
Rao got his start in academic competitions after seeing his older brother, Rohit, compete in the state Geography Bee.
"He did pretty well in the state competitions for those, so when it came time for me to do the state Geography Bee in middle school, I wanted to do better than him," Rao said, laughing.
The year after that, when Rao was in the eighth grade, he entered the regional Spelling Bee.
"That was a really fun experience," Rao said, "so that was when I started looking for more competitions to do."
Rao has also competed in the National Geographic Bee, Scripps National Spelling Bee and the International Geography Bee held in Berlin, Germany. He said those experiences taught him how to study for academic competitions, but he is most passionate about the topic of neuroscience.
Coming from a family of doctors, Rao said he has always known that was what he wanted to do. His preparation for the Brain Bee has helped him along that path.
"When I started studying for the Brain Bee, it really solidified that interest," he said.
While Rao isn't sure yet what his future holds regarding college, he plans to spend this summer doing a remote fellowship with researchers at Washington University in St. Louis. The opportunity was the prize for winning the regional Brain Bee.
For those interested in participating in academic competitions, Rao said hard work and experience are key.
"If you can find a way to study for the competition and put in your best effort, it's definitely possible for anyone to do well."