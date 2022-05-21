Senior Paige Farmer is the first of two daughters in her family to graduate from Rock Bridge High School. Her mother, Christi Kay, said the moment was exciting yet bittersweet.
“Wow,” Kay said, reflecting on her daughter’s senior year. “It’s here, it’s happening.”
Kay wore a sparkly black and gold headband that read “Proud Parent” in bold letters. She said that’s exactly how she felt: proud — but also in denial her daughter was already graduating.
Rock Bridge’s Saturday morning graduation ceremony was the third Columbia public high school commencement of the weekend, as well as the school’s 49th graduation overall. The high school celebrated 467 graduating seniors at Mizzou Arena, including 19 valedictorians, some of whom will attend universities such as Harvard and Brown in the fall.
Rock Bridge Principal Jacob Sirna praised the community that raised the class of students and encouraged the graduates adorned in green and gold caps and gowns to “embrace the things that make you uniquely you.”
In his address, Sirna recognized the lessons of excellence, perseverance, service and grace that Rock Bridge faculty learned from the senior class.
Kimberly and Patrick Hiatt identified themselves as the “proud aunt and uncle” of graduating senior Christopher Fincher. Having been there for Fincher’s other milestones, the pair said the event was a full-circle moment for them.
“We were there on his first day of kindergarten,” Patrick Fincher said. “Now we’re here at graduation.”
Saturday’s commencement was without social distancing or other COVID-19 restrictions, a change from the recent past. Rather than holding separate ceremonies, all graduates, families and friends piled into the Mizzou Arena to celebrate what Sirna called a “momentous occasion” together.
“Today is our day,” commencement speaker Christopher Mesfin said in his address, referencing Dr. Seuss. “’Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.’”