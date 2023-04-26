Jay Castilow, a junior at Rock Bridge High School, had been planning to get top surgery for years. The surgery would enable Castilow, 16, to feel more physically aligned with his gender identity.
To prepare for the operation, Castilow had been on testosterone for a year. The surgery had already been arranged when he received a letter from Washington University School of Medicine's plastic and reconstructive surgery division. The letter said the division would no longer accept patients under 18 years old.
To protest an emergency regulation by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey that would restrict gender-affirming care for minors and adults, Castilow and Rock Bridge junior Leilani Lynn organized a walkout of roughly 70 students Wednesday at Rock Bridge High School.
“I want to remind everyone that the first pride was a riot,” Lynn said during the walkout. “Stonewall laid the foundation for this fight, but we as a community need to stand together strong and fight for each other.”
A state judge on Wednesday delayed potential implementation of the regulation until Monday. The regulation, which was originally set to take effect Thursday, states people can not receive gender-affirming care without passing a number of hurdles, including:
- Having a psychological or psychiatric assessment of no fewer than 15 sessions over the course of 18 months;
- Proof of an “intense pattern” of gender dysphoria for the last three years;
- Proof that the minor had not suffered from social media addiction or compulsion in the last six months prior to any intervention;
- A comprehensive screening to determine if the minor has autism;
- Proof that the person is not experiencing a “social contagion” in regard to their gender identity.
As Castilow discussed his journey during the walkout, he and Lynn began to tear up. They hugged each other for comfort.
“These anti-trans laws are causing hospitals, surgeons, therapists and insurance companies to take away care from those who need it,” Castilow said. “There is absolutely no reason that he (Bailey) should be able to tell someone what life-saving care they can and cannot get.”
Jay Castilow's sister, Madison Castilow, graduated from Rock Bridge High School in 2019 but came to the walkout to make sure her brother felt supported.
“This is not only an important issue for my brother, but it’s an important issue that’s going on around the country,” Madison Castilow said. “So, I wanted to make sure that he’s supported by his classmates, as well as seen by whoever may or may not support him.”
Rock Bridge junior River Stone, who was among a group of students that waved transgender pride flags and chanted “trans rights” during the walkout, went to the front of the crowd to speak.
“Not every trans person has a family like mine, and I wish I could be your dad that opened my arms and hugged you because you are perfect,” Stone said. “You should be loved not only by your peers or your family but by your state.”
Students passed around paper slips that included information on gender-affirming care.
“All the people who put these laws into place, saying that they’re protecting children, are killing them,” Michael Frankman, a freshman, said. “The numbers do not lie. When gender-affirming care is not given to trans people, suicide rates go up.”
Jay Castilow told the crowd at the walkout that being transgender is beautiful.
“The attorney general in the state of Missouri is trying to tell me that my transness is weird, that it is different and not normal,” Jay Castilow said during the walkout. “But I am here to tell you that my transness and everyone's transness is sacred and beautiful.”