Jay Castilow, a junior at Rock Bridge High School, had been planning to get top surgery for years. The surgery would enable Castilow, 16, to feel more physically aligned with his gender identity.

To prepare for the operation, Castilow had been on testosterone for a year. The surgery had already been arranged when he received a letter from Washington University School of Medicine's plastic and reconstructive surgery division. The letter said the division would no longer accept patients under 18 years old.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

