Through a story of family and perseverance, a Rock Bridge High School acting class will transport its audience to the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina.

Students will perform "Where the Lilies Bloom" this Thursday and Friday at Rock Bridge High School as part of a final project for their Acting 2 class. The production is directed by drama teacher Sandra Welty.

