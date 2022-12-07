Through a story of family and perseverance, a Rock Bridge High School acting class will transport its audience to the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina.
Students will perform "Where the Lilies Bloom" this Thursday and Friday at Rock Bridge High School as part of a final project for their Acting 2 class. The production is directed by drama teacher Sandra Welty.
"This is their first big attempt at a script like this, and they might have some stumbles, but they look like they're going to be in the right spot," Welty said. "And I bet they're going to fall in love with it for the rest of their lives."
The play follows the experiences of four children — Mary Call, Romey, Ima Dean and Devola — who decide to hide their father's death from authorities and live on their own.
Although the children struggle in their father's absence, they refuse to ask others in their community for help out fear of being separated or adding to the negative reputation they have in town.
Fifteen-year-old Mary Call assumes a parent role among her siblings. Throughout the story, Mary Call struggles to keep her family and home together as the children experience poverty.
"Mary Call has this grit to her," said sophomore Evelyn O’Toole, who plays Mary Call. "We aren’t very similar, though I have the same determination as her."
Mary Call uses this grit and determination as she tries to convince Kiser Pease, their landlord, to sign over the deed to the house that the family rents from him so the children can waive the debt they owe.
A forbidden romance between the landlord and Devola, the eldest of the children, adds another layer of complexity to the plot. Before his death, the children's father strongly opposed Kiser and Devola's relationship. Because of this, the siblings grapple with the idea of love and obeying their father's wish.
Despite Kiser being depicted as the villain, his slick southern charm — accompanied by the playfulness of the girls' younger brother Romey — supplies the show with light humor throughout a tale of shared hardships.
"My favorite part about Kiser is probably that he is hated by everybody," Eli Vincent, a senior who plays Kiser, said with a laugh. "It's cool to me that he is the big evil guy at the beginning, but towards the end, he becomes more understood."
Welty said the play was fitting for the class to perform because students are going through their own transformative years and dealing with similar experiences as the characters.
"It just touches upon basic needs, such as literacy, school and family, which are all of the things that the Acting 2 class is going through right now."