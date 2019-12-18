Corinne Farid will be landlocked no more. The Rock Bridge High School senior has accepted a position at the United States Naval Academy.
Missouri Representative Vicky Hartzler announced via news release Tuesday that Farid had been offered a position at the Naval Academy. Part of the application process is a nomination from a President, Vice President, Senator or House Representative. Hartzler nominated Farid during her application.
After the position was offered, Farid said she planned to surprise her parents at Christmas with the letter from Rep. Hartzler. Her parents, however, found out from the official release and were under the impression Farid herself didn't know. Confusion ensued.
"They were kind of hiding it, and I was hiding it and, eventually, I was just laughing at my dad about it," Farid said. "It was very entertaining."
Farid said her parents have been very supportive through the application and acceptance process.
"They got my back the whole way," she said. "They're great."
Hartzler shared her congratulations with Farid in the release.
"I am so proud of Corinne and am grateful she has chosen to use her vast abilities and talents to serve her country," Hartzler said in the release. "It is an honor to support her in her efforts."
Farid's interest in the Naval Academy began in January, months before she started applying in June. She said that while she wasn't certain what she wanted to do at first, she knew she wanted to put good into the world.
"Then it became more of me wanting to do my part and be a part of something that's bigger than myself," she said.
That led her to military service.
"I'm trying to go make a difference in the world and have firsthand experience with it," Farid said. "And I want to change lives, whether that's abroad or in the United States. To me, the best way I can do that is to go into the Navy."
Farid's decision to serve in the Navy, as opposed another branch, was partially influenced by family legacy. Her great-grandfather, John Burge, was a Navy commander and pilot during World War II.
Part of Farid hopes to follow her great-grandfather into aviation. She knows, however, that part of serving means doing whatever job the Navy needs of her.
"I haven't really fixed myself on anything yet," she said. "And I don't know what I want to major in yet, either, so I have to figure that out too."
