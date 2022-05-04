A Rock Bridge High School senior's essay was recently recognized by the East Missouri Optimist District.
Olivia Ramsey won the 2021-22 East Missouri District of Optimist International Essay Contest. The essay was submitted through the Sunrise Optimist Club in Columbia.
The annual contest allows contestants under 19 to submit essays based on a topic provided by their local Optimist Club. This year's topic was "How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow?" Each essay is judged at the club level and the top three winners proceed to the district level where first place winners each receive a $2,500 college scholarship.
Four MU students studying journalism and involved in various roles at the Columbia Missourian served as the judging panel for the district competition
Ramsey plans to use the scholarship toward her education at Truman State University in the fall.
Ramsey was passionate about this year's prompt, saying how the societal pressures of being told that her generation is "the one to change the world" inspired her essay. She further explained her view of optimism as both a philosophical and grounded concept that can influence our actions for the future.
"I think just simply changing our perception and having the mindset that every little thing we do can absolutely change tomorrow and how we think about life," said Ramsey.
The Missourian is sharing her essay in full without edits:
"How does an Optimistic mindset change my tomorrow?"
By Olivia Ramsey
My grandma likes to say that my generation will be the face of change. I'll bring up something I saw on the news, or something I hear at school. They're lifting the mask mandate, Grandma. How can they do that with pandemic cases on the rise? Have we not lost enough lives already? Has the world not already faced its reckoning? She likes to sigh and shake her head, blissfully hopeful in the face of despair. Don't worry. Your generation is the future. You're going to change the world. I look around at the world, see it trembling and burning and exhausted, and I think: how can you place this burden on my shoulders? How can I be responsible for fixing what seems unfixable? The darkness crowds my senses and it seems impossible. Then suddenly, through the dim, I see the world through her eyes. Bent, but not yet broken. Bleeding, but still fighting. And I think: perhaps it is not such a burden after all.
I am still young, still searching, still changing, and yet I have learned one truth to the universe that has reshaped my view of life: that it is easy to feel despair, and it is much harder to hope. The world shakes its head at the optimists and calls them naive. Foolish children, it says. When will you learn that disappointment is the way of the world? But I have learned that the optimists are the strongest among us, for they look around and take in the sorrow and exhaustion, and believe the world can change all the same.
The past few years have been marked with challenges. We've seen a force, a pandemic, that has taken millions of lives around the world. There has been division in our country and corruption in others. There's poverty and world hunger. But even as we acknowledge the darkness that seeks to be let in, we must look to the future and have faith that the world will keep turning and be better. Frederick Douglas says, "if there is no struggle, there is no progress." If we refuse to have an optimistic view, if we let the struggle turn us away from hope and let despair win, then the world will not progress as it is meant to. I see the gaps in the legislature, the destruction of our environment, the sadness of the world, and rather than face resignation, I vow to fix it. How else can there be progress unless we are determined to do the work? Optimism is the beginning of intention, and history will always favor incentive.
Optimism is an integral part of daily life. It is hard to keep a positive outlook on life day-to-day, but it makes people happier in the long run. In school, changing my mindset has a direct effect on how I do my assignments. My friend in my AP Spanish class despairs over the AP test that looms at the end of the year, saying "I'm going to fail, I just know." When I tell her I know we'll do well, she frowns at me, wondering why I get my hopes just to be disappointed. I shake my head at her, telling her to keep faith. It is so much easier to wallow, to resign yourself to failure. But my mother once told me that we become what we feed inside of us. Belief is a powerful thing, and if we believe we fail, we will. If we believe our lives and the world can be better, if we are optimistic about the future and see it as it should be, only then can we change it.
Changing tomorrow is a daunting task. It looms ominously, soaked with the anxiety that had riddled the world. And yet, simply changing our perception of it, seeing tomorrow as an opportunity rather than a burden, it is only then that we can change it. My grandma is a perpetual optimist, and for that, I see her as one of the bravest people I know. No, knowing I can change the world isn't a burden. It's a gift. It won't be easy, but I know it is time for us all to acknowledge the darkness and the pain, and to keep looking ahead with bright eyes. It is only then we can glimpse the future. Until the world is better I will continue to have faith and search for the evidence of things not seen, the evidence of good in the world that is always there. And though it may seem dark at times, I know we can never find the light unless we have the courage to search for it.