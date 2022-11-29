At least 297 books have been banned in 11 school districts across Missouri since Senate Bill 775 passed in August, according to a report from PEN America, a nonprofit organization that works to defend freedom of expression and human rights nationally and worldwide.

As previously reported, SB 775 focuses on protecting victims of sexual assault but includes an amendment to a previous law that now bans any visual materials containing “sexually explicit” content in schools. The amendment criminalizes “any person affiliated with any public or private elementary or secondary school” for distributing said materials to students with a Class A misdemeanor (up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine).

  • Social justice reporter. Fall 2022 Journalism MA student Reach me at navavc@mail.missouri.edu.

