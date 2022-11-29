At least 297 books have been banned in 11 school districts across Missouri since Senate Bill 775 passed in August, according to a report from PEN America, a nonprofit organization that works to defend freedom of expression and human rights nationally and worldwide.
As previously reported, SB 775 focuses on protecting victims of sexual assault but includes an amendment to a previous law that now bans any visual materials containing “sexually explicit” content in schools. The amendment criminalizes “any person affiliated with any public or private elementary or secondary school” for distributing said materials to students with a Class A misdemeanor (up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine).
The bill refers to any visual depiction, from photographic to computer-generated images, that depicts sexual acts or human genitals. Although it excludes works of art “when taken as a whole,” that have serious artistic or anthropological significance or are used in science courses.
“The scope of the titles banned over the past weeks is hard to exaggerate,” according to the PEN America news release. Beside books about LGBTQ+ characters and topics, the PEN report shows that art books about Italian Reinassaince, Michelangelo, Monet and Van Gogh are among the ones removed, as well as educational materials about the Holocaust and a version of The Children’s Bible by Sally Tagholm.
Other materials banned or removed for an indeterminate review period include comic books such as Batman and Scott Pilgrim, as well as illustrated graphic classic series from authors like Edgar Allan Poe and Bram Stoker.
The district that has removed the most books from shelves, according to the report, is Wentzville School District, appearing more than 200 times. Almost all the books removed in Wentzville are under the category of “banned pending investigation.”
The report also lists other districts such as Webster Groves, Independence, Mehlville, Ritenour, Lindbergh Schools, North Kansas City Schools, Williard Public Schools and Raytown Quality Schools. These districts are located in the St. Louis area, Kansas City, Independence and Springfield.
Kasey Meehan, Freedom to Read program director at PEN America, brought up in an interview a Kirkwood School District student who wrote in her school newspaper that graphic novels were impactful for her. “I think it’s important to uplift the fact that this bill really hurts students who are looking for access to those graphic novels, which are essential reading materials as they are on their journey to reading more text-heavy novels without illustrations,” she said.
Jonathan Friedman, director of free expression and education programs at PEN America, said in the release that, “even amid an avalanche of book bans this fall, the removals in Missouri stand out.”
“These districts seemingly sought to purge any potentially offending visual material to avoid running afoul of the new law,” he said. “In so doing, they have cast aside the rights of students to read and learn, as well as the fundamental mission of public education and school libraries.”
Meehan also said that Missouri’s case is unique because these bans are in response to the new bill, as it penalizes not only educators or school staff, but anyone related to the school who could be deemed as able to provide “explicit sexual material” to a student. She also highlighted the vagueness in the language of the bill around what is considered “explicit sexual material”.
Meehan said the other aspect that stands out about Missouri’s book bans is how different school districts interpreted and responded to the bill, which, she said, had a sweeping response across the state from school districts.
“How this bill is being interpreted and applied across districts also raises some alarms as to how state policy is being used and how local school districts are being tasked to both understand and respond to this sweeping and vague legislative language,” Meehan said. “At PEN America, we would call this a chilling effect,” she said referring to different school districts having different responses in terms of their actions and the added element of fear of being penalized under the new law.
Meehan also highlighted that when book bans happen, they disproportionately affect books that have queer and LGBTQ+ authors and identities, as well as books that touch on race and racism. “We need to keep an eye on where censorship is happening, the themes of censorship and what that means for students, educators and librarians who are seeing the erasure of identities, stories and authors in their schools and libraries,” she said.
PEN America’s release also includes a letter from more than 20 renowned authors and illustrators whose books have been banned, including Roxane Gay, Margaret Atwood, Neil Gaiman, Maia Kobabe and Alison Bechdel. In the letter, the authors urge Missouri school district officials to reverse the bans and put materials back on the shelves for student access.
Meehan said that one of PEN America’s responses was to uplift the voices authors whose books have been banned. She said they also hope to bring awareness to the situation and “amplify how book bans are happening across Missouri, that these bans are not following a process that many districts, libraries and school boards would have around material challenges,” she said.
“There is a tide that is pushing censorship in schools and libraries. I don’t think it’s over in Missouri, and there will likely be continued attempts to suppress and pull books off the shelves,” she said.