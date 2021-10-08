Columbia school bus drivers may get a boost in pay this month.
On Monday, the Columbia School Board will consider a salary increase in its agreement with Student Transportation of America, which handles the district's bus services.
If approved as part of the consent agenda, the amended agreement with STA will boost drivers' pay by a minimum $2 an hour and hire additional staff for STA's Columbia office.
The move will cost about $800,000 and come from the district's transportation operating budget, according to board documents.
"We don't pay their salary directly but through a contract on per route costs that include driver and employee wages," Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in a text Friday.
Pending board approval, the district will pay 8% more per bus route, for driver raises as well as other expenses, said the district's chief finance officer Heather McArthur.
Hourly starting pay for a Columbia school bus driver is $16.25, according to the manager of the Columbia STA office. Drivers with more experience may get more than the $2 increase per hour, McArthur said.
Baumstark said that if approved, the pay increase will be reflected at the end of the month on STA's October invoice.
The move is meant to retain and recruit bus drivers as Columbia Public Schools struggles amid a severe nationwide driver shortage.
Also Monday, the board will vote to extend the district's COVID-19 plan for another month. The plan, which has been in effect since mid-August, gives the superintendent the authority to direct a mask mandate. One is currently in place for students, staff and visitors in school buildings and on school buses. It was extended at the last full board meeting Sept. 13.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing the district over the mask mandate. In late September, a Boone County judge ruled the state cannot add every Missouri public school district with a mask mandate to its lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools.
McArthur will present a recommendation from the Finance Committee to pursue refinancing the district’s $11.3 million in general obligation bonds from 2012. The board will vote on a Go-To-Market resolution, which authorizes district staff and attorneys to draft documents for a competitive sale of the district’s bonds.
Toward the start of the meeting, the board will recognize:
• Hannah Nandor, a chemistry teacher at Battle High School, for receiving the ACS Division of Chemical Education 2021 Midwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching.
• Business Services and McArthur, for receiving a Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting and a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Association of School Business Officials International and the Government Finance Officers Association for the annual financial report.
The board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St. The meeting will be streamed live on CPS-TV, which can be viewed on the district's website, CenturyLink, Mediacom, Charter Spectrum and, new this year, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.