Katherine Sasser is sworn into the Columbia School Board

Katherine Sasser, left, takes an oath to become a member of the Columbia School Board in April 2021.

 Jacob Moscovitch/Missourian

Katherine Sasser announced her plan to resign from the Columbia School Board on Monday evening. She will formally file her resignation Tuesday, she said.

Sasser said her resignation stemmed from her family’s decision to move from Missouri. She shared Monday — and in a February board meeting — that her family has been targeted by legislation attacking LGBTQ+ and transgender youth.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 Education reporter, spring 2023 Studying reporting and writing Reach me at mvdgbn@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • K-12 & Youth reporter, spring 2023. Reach me at sarbhq@umsystem.edu.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you