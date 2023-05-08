Katherine Sasser announced her plan to resign from the Columbia School Board on Monday evening. She will formally file her resignation Tuesday, she said.
Sasser said her resignation stemmed from her family’s decision to move from Missouri. She shared Monday — and in a February board meeting — that her family has been targeted by legislation attacking LGBTQ+ and transgender youth.
“As a family we have made the difficult but necessary decision that Missouri is no longer a safe state for us,” Sasser said. Her voice quavered as she thanked the district administration, the board, teachers, friends and family.
She thanked the community for allowing her to serve, and she called for acceptance.
“Believe people when they say who they are and what they need,” Sasser said.
The board did not announce next steps following Sasser’s resignation, but Board President Suzette Waters said it will be open about the process ahead.
She thanked Sasser for her service through tears. “I’m sorry she’s finding herself in the position that she needs to leave us,” Waters said.
When there’s a vacancy on the board, its remaining members interview and appoint someone to fill that spot, according to district policy. The person appointed will serve until the next School Board election. Sasser’s vacancy will be discussed during the board’s May 18 morning meeting.
Sasser’s resignation came two years into her first term on the board. Terms are three years, unpaid.
Future calendars
After a lengthy discussion, the board voted to adopt a calendar for the 2023-24 school year with a 4-3 vote. Dissenting members were April Ferrao, Paul Harper and John Lyman. It also adopted a calendar for the 2024-25 school year with a unanimous vote.
Changes include three additional, consecutive teacher professional development days in early October and starting district preschools and kindergartens on the same day as grades one-12. Graduation dates and seasonal breaks were also scheduled.
The three consecutive October teacher work days were a subject of frustration for several of the meeting’s speakers, including public commenter Lara Wakefield. Wakefield said the three work days place an “undue burden” on both families, who need to provide child care for their children and on students, who lose time in class.
Teachers also opposed the placement of the work days, Noelle Gilzow, president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, said. She reminded board members that teachers are in classroom every day and that their input must be actively sought by board members in places where their voices are the loudest.
“You would know that we suggested that three days be spread across both semesters to prevent further inequality between the two semesters,” Gilzow said. “You would know that five missed days in the month of October significantly interrupts student learning. You would know that many classroom teachers are not in favor of the calendars you will approve tonight.”
Michelle Holz, district assistant superintendent for human resources, defended the Calendar Committee’s decisions. Holz said CMNEA, the teachers union, requested that professional development days occur earlier in the school year so new teachers could get appropriate training before too much of the year had passed. She also said CMNEA “responded positively” during bargaining meetings to consecutive days of professional development.
Holz cited a U.S. Department of Education study that she said showed that over 14 consecutive hours of professional development had a positive effect on student achievement.
“We cannot continue to do the same things and expect different results,” Holz said.
The board also adopted a work calendar for the 2023-24 school year, outlining employment terms and paid and unpaid days off for district employees.
Achievement update
Staff gave an update on the district’s progress toward the goals outlined in its Continuous School Improvement Plan, more commonly called CSIP.
Chief Equity Officer Carla London started with attendance, noting how district-wide attendance was up almost 6 percentage points from last school year but was still slightly below 80% overall.
Beulah Ralph, Midway Heights and Russell Boulevard elementary schools all reached 90% attendance rates. No district middle or high school reached these levels.
London also pointed out a sharp increase in out-of-school suspensions and how the trend, especially at the elementary school level, is concerning.
Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education De’Vion Moore and Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Helen Porter also presented scores from the most recent iReady growth check at the end of March. Scores from the growth check are either at or near MAP scores from 2022, and the district is optimistic it will meet or exceed those scores on the 2023 MAP test.
Eligibility changes
By a 6-1 vote, the board also approved revisions to Policy JECA-2, which concerns students’ eligibility to enroll in district schools. Board member Blake Willoughby dissented. The board’s Policy Committee approved the revision at its meeting on April 17 based on changes to eligibility parameters after passage of Senate Bill 681 last June.
The main change to the policy concerns families who own residential or agricultural property within the district but who don’t actually reside in the district. The tentative revisions are more narrow and revise language that had been more broad.
The policy now considers children whose parents or guardians meet the following criteria as “entitled by law to enroll”:
- Owns residential or agricultural real property in the district or is a named beneficiary of a trust that owns such property;
- Provides proof of ownership, or proof of the trust’s ownership, of the property for at least the previous four consecutive years;
- Provides proof that the parent or the trust has annually paid a minimum of $2,000 in school taxes to the school district levied on the property;
- Resides in the same county as the district; and
- Provides 30 days’ written notice to the district of their intent to enroll the child.
Children who fall within the parameters will still be eligible to attend district schools for free, while those who do not would have to pay tuition.
The revisions are expected to impact “just a couple” of families, London said at the April 17 policy meeting. She said the district could grandfather in those affected, meaning families would be required to pay tuition but it would be discounted by the amount of school taxes paid.