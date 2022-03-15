Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing the Missouri School Boards' Association, citing failure to respond to at least two records requests filed under the Missouri Sunshine Law.
Schmitt said in a statement Tuesday that the association didn't respond to an October request regarding its involvement with a letter from the National School Boards Association to the Biden Administration.
The letter to the administration, no longer available on the national association's website, compared threats and aggression from parents against school board members to domestic terrorism and called for federal law enforcement to intervene.
MSBA counsel told the attorney general's office there were no responsive records regarding involvement with the national association's letter, according to Schmitt's statement.
The office also requested information regarding the state association's guidance on mask mandates, critical race theory and Individualized Education Plan meeting policies. The requests allegedly received no response.
The lawsuit argues that as an entity funded by public tax dollars, the MSBA should comply with the state Sunshine Law.
MSBA Executive Director Melissa Randol said the organization was disappointed to learn through social media that Schmitt had filed "another frivolous lawsuit."
"MSBA is a not-for-profit organization that supports school boards in their efforts to ensure students succeed and, in doing so, following the law," Randol said. "This lawsuit is a political stunt by candidate Schmitt and, as citizens of Missouri, it's discouraging to see his state office being turned into an extension of his campaign."