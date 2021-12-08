Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt demanded that Columbia Public Schools immediately stop enforcing mask requirements in a letter to the district Wednesday afternoon.
The letter came after a junior at Hickman High School took advantage of a newly-created email account in which Schmitt asks members of the public to turn in school officials who are still requiring COVID-19 regulations. The student asked Schmitt to inform Superintendent Brian Yearwood and the Columbia School Board that they no longer had authority to direct a mask mandate.
The letter also requests documentation of correspondence from Yearwood and the board regarding the district's mandate and previous letters sent from the attorney general's office.
Below is a complaint from a student in the Columbia Public School system who is being forced to wear a mask. Our office sent a letter to the Superintendent of CPS this afternoon. #NoMoreMandates pic.twitter.com/ygMeEdzCld— Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) December 8, 2021
According to a Wednesday news release, the attorney general's email account was created for parents to report school districts that are enforcing mask mandates, quarantines and other COVID-19 related regulations. The office has received roughly 1,300 emails from the account, multiple of which have been from Columbia Public Schools, according to Chris Nuelle, spokesperson for the attorney general.
Tuesday, Schmitt ordered school districts and public health agencies to end their mask mandates and other COVID-19 mitigation procedures. This follows a recent Cole County Circuit Court decision in Robinson v. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which found mitigation regulations under the Department of Health and Senior Services were in violation of the Missouri State Constitution's separation of powers. Both school districts and public health agencies received separate letters ordering the COVID-19 policy changes.
It was previously thought by the attorney general's office that enforcement for this order would not begin until Dec. 22. Nuelle said Wednesday evening that the office now believes it can begin enforcement immediately.
"Our contention is that when the judge issued that order, is the mandates covered under that order were null and void immediately," Nuelle said.
Nuelle said the letter to the district is an initial warning. From here, the attorney general's office will gather information regarding the district's policy and launch an investigation to determine next steps. The office plans to take legal action against districts not in compliance, but Nuelle said he does not yet know what that would look like.
This is not the first time the attorney general has called out the district for its mask mandate. In August, Schmitt filed a lawsuit against the district for having a mandate in place.
Columbia Public Schools and the attorney general himself could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday evening.