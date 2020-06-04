Columbia Public Schools is expected to spend over $17 million more than it will make in revenue next year, but leaders remain confident in budget planning for the district.
Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur presented the proposed budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year to the Columbia School Board on Wednesday evening. It reflects decreased revenue largely caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the revenue loss is combined with the $26.2 million net increase in spending next year, the proposed operating budget predicts over a $17 million deficit.
The district will make up for the revenue loss with savings called the fund balance. This includes almost $12 million of the 2019-2020 budget retained after transitioning to online classes in March.
The district plans to spend $14.5 million more this year in employee pay and benefits, accounting for 78% of expenditures. Although the district hopes to hire more teachers and specialized employees, McArthur said it also wants to improve wages of current salaried and hourly employees.
"Even though we are in a different economic time right now, we really wanted to make sure that we show that we are valuing all of our employees," she said.
Other expenditures for services and supplies will increase by $11.7 million. Over half of this money will pay for one-time expenses, such as furniture for new buildings and improving the elementary language arts curriculum.
In total, the proposed expenditures for 2020-21 are $250,236,805.
McArthur said the combination of past conservative budgeting and proactive planning has put the district's savings in a good position for the future.
"We're very fortunate, compared to other school districts, that we have a stable fund balance," McArthur said. "So even though we are in an urgent situation ... we are not in a crisis."
As the the coronavirus forced many businesses to close or restrict services, the revenue streams the district primarily uses for funding diminished. In total, local revenue will see a $400,000 net decrease and state revenue will see a $4.3 million net decrease.
The district earns much of its revenue from local property taxes. Previous projections expected an increase in property values, but the budget is now preparing for them to remain flat because of the struggling economy.
Additionally, the district receives a portion of locally collected sales tax that is later distributed by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. However, because Missouri does not have an online sales tax, this revenue decreased statewide after COVID-19 closures.
Education funding from the state has also been hit hard. Gov. Mike Parson had avoided drastic withholds to K-12 education until Monday, when he cut $131 million from DESE in the FY2020 budget.
No funding for next year has been cut, but McArthur said expecting money from the state should be carefully considered.
The district will, however, receive federal aid from the CARES Act. The stimulus bill earmarked $13.2 billion for K-12 education to fund short-term impacts of COVID-19.
Columbia Public Schools received about $2.5 million, and McArthur said it will be used to cover additional transportation and technology costs.
McArthur projected that district revenue and expenditures will remain in a deficit until the 2024-2025 school year. While savings in the fund balance will continue to make up for these losses, she said the district will plan for the long-term.
"We will start having to think about what different sources of revenues that we have to obviously correct the deficit spending in future years," she said.
The district also has funds set aside for debt services, capital projects, nutrition services and insurance plans.
Of these funds, only nutrition services will have a deficit after the 2020-2021 school year. McArthur also attributed this to the coronavirus pandemic, as students were not buying meals in school. This loss will be subsidized from other parts of the budget.
A majority of the capital projects revenue will come from a $20 million school bond voters approved Monday designated towards several projects around the district.
The Columbia School Board will vote on the proposed budget during Monday's meeting.