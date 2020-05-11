The Columbia School Board approved the last day of school, discussed district finances in light of COVID-19 and fielded questions about its special education contract, among other topics of discussion, at its monthly meeting Monday. The meeting was held via Zoom, a videoconferencing app.
The board also voted unanimously to approve a one-year contract extension for Superintendent Peter Stiepleman, extending through June 2023.
The extension includes a 1.5% salary increase, which is approximately an additional $3,500 for the 2020-21 school year. Base compensation for district employees was increased by an average of 4.69%, according to a salary schedule approved during an April 23 board work session.
Columbia School Board President Helen Wade said Stiepleman asked for the minimum compensation increase in light of economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19.
“There is no way for us to do something like that without making it very clear that a minimal increase in Dr. Stiepleman’s compensation should not be construed as any sort of indictment of his performance or an expression by the board of dissatisfaction,” Wade said.
Board member Paul Cushing said he loved working with Stiepleman.
“As far as being able to lead, he’s fantastic, and I appreciate all he’s doing for the district and meeting goals we set,” he said. “And beyond that, it’s just been awesome.”
Three people gave their opinions during public comment about the renewal.
Lara Wakefield and Holly Sturek both expressed concerns about renewing Stiepleman’s contract. Sturek asked that he reach out to community members with ways they can become more involved and helpful.
Wakefield commended Stiepleman for pausing online instruction to work out the kinks and opening discussion about compensatory services for children needing special education services.
“It would be great if that person could emerge further, and if that isn’t something he thinks he can do and he can’t truly move in that direction, I would hope that he could step down gracefully and allow for this position to be advertised out for people who can,” she said.
Columbia Missouri National Education Association President Kathy Steinhoff supported the contract renewal and said he should receive a larger compensation increase. Stiepleman’s salary was $220,592 this year, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Calendar update
The last day of school is now May 21 after approval from the board. The school calendar originally scheduled May 27 as the district’s last day.
The board cited the amount of snow days used during the school year as a reason for rescheduling. The district also sought guidance from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The last day for teachers will be May 29, Stiepleman said.
Graduation ceremonies will still be scheduled as smaller, in-person gatherings from July 30 to Aug. 2.
Finance update
Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur presented a financial update to the board, which reflects the district will receive less revenue than expected in the 2020-21 school year because of COVID-19.
Despite decreases in expected revenue, the district will continue budgeting for building improvements and pay increases.
McArthur attended a webinar about stimulus funding earlier Monday. She said the district can expect to receive $2.5 million in stimulus funding from the CARES Act. McArthur said there are no stipulations on the spending of the funds.
Capital projects
The board voted to approve the planning, bidding and contracting stages for $31 million in capital projects. Accelerating the approval process for these projects will allow some work to be completed during the summer, McArthur said.
Final approval to proceed will be voted on at the June board meeting, which is when the board votes on the budget.
Among other items, the new projects include:
- $1,800,000 for renovations to Park Avenue Early Learning Center.
- $750,000 for replacing trailers and site work to Benton STEM Elementary School.
- $540,000 for brickwork to Mill Creek Elementary School.
- $300,000 for sidewalks on Battle and St. Charles roads.
- $210,000 for baseball field lights for Hickman High School.
The 36 new projects will be funded through local and state revenues. Only one new project will be funded through bonds, which is a chiller and cooling tower replacement for Hickman High School.
Bond-funded projects carrying over from last year include expansion projects for Jefferson Middle School, Rock Bridge Elementary School, and Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School. The construction funding for the new John Warner Middle School, which will open next fall, will also carry over. The nine bond projects total $23,152,910.
Professional development
Stiepleman presented a draft of a professional development plan to the board. In addition to specific programs, the draft outlined four goals for the 2020-21 school year:
- Promote high-yield instructional strategies.
- Accommodate the increased need for online learning opportunities for teachers and students.
- Utilize technology to streamline feedback from professional development opportunities.
Utilize technology to obtain teacher input for potential professional development opportunities.
Board member Susan Blackburn asked if the achievement gap will be addressed by the professional development. Jill Brown, assistant superintendent for elementary education and a member of the district’s professional development committee, said this year was the first that all schools in the district used the same assessment. Using the same assessment across the district will provide data that can be evaluated to see where improvements can be made.
“It will be really important to continue to look at (the data) to make sure that we are making gains where we think we should and when we’re not, talk with all of the stakeholders about what we can do better,” Brown said.
Another version of the plan will be brought to the board for consideration after the committee reviews it again.
Public comment
Twelve people voiced concerns about the district’s contract with Specialized Education Services Inc., a division of Catapult Learning. SESI staffs the district’s Center of Responsive Education, or CORE.
Most of the comments were from parents who expressed distrust in Catapult Learning and urged the board not to renew its contract.
Sturek, a paraprofessional and Catapult Learning employee, said she understands concerns of parents, but reiterated that employees of CORE do care about the kids.
She recommended that the district enforce increased accountability and supervision over the CORE facility in addition to adding more training for teachers there.