Safety concerns in schools was a main topic explored at a Columbia School Board candidate forum.
“How do you define safety?” said David Aguayo, the executive director of Worley Street Roundtable. He addressed two board candidates, Suzette Waters and Blake Willoughby, at the forum Wednesday night.
Both candidates responded that safety and equal opprotunities for students were among the issues they prioritize. Aleah and Keylan Horn, two district students and track athletes, moderated the event, which was hosted virtually by Faith Voices of Columbia and Worley Street Roundtable, an education advocacy organization.
The two other candidates, Adam Burks and Andrea Lisenby, could not attend because of prior engagements.
Two seats on the seven-member board, Willoughby’s and Della Streaty-Wilhoit’s, are opening up in the April 5 election. Terms are three years and unpaid.
Safety Concerns
When asked to define safety, Willoughby said there are three safety needs — physical, psychological and emotional. School resource officers can help address physical safety concerns, he said, but the district also provides mental health services through Burrell Behavioral Health to address emotional and psychological needs.
Waters defined safety as a baseline critical need. She also shared concerns, as a parent, with gun safety in schools and recommended the district provide education on how parents could safely store their guns.
“(Safety) means freedom from fear and having your needs met,” Waters said.
In terms of student discipline, the candidates discussed a proactive approach.
Willoughby said the board wants to continue supporting schools in the implementation of restorative justice practices, meaning building relationships with students to prevent negative disciplinary experiences. He added that it can work as a system of “checks and balances” to ensure teachers aren’t showing bias in their responses.
Waters said discipline should always be a teaching opportunity rather than a punishment. If there’s a disparity between buildings, she said, the board needs to look into it.
Equal Opportunities
Candidates also addressed apprehension about equal opportunities concerning allocation of resources.
Waters said a barrier to helping more students is lack of funding. The district could distribute some COVID-19 relief money toward hiring short-term tutors to address learning loss concerns, she added.
Willoughby discussed the limitations with federal grant money. He said for hiring purposes, the money can be used in short-term increments and for specific needs only.
“We’re asking people to come be CPS employees for a year,” Willoughby said. “That’s a difficult sell.”