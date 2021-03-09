Issues of inclusion and the community's relationship with the Columbia School Board were the main topics of discussion at a School Board candidate forum Tuesday night.
The forum was hosted by Faith Voices of Columbia, a local grassroots faith-based organization, and Worley Street Roundtable, a group that works to address educational disparities in the district by providing support to students and families. It was moderated by Worley Street Roundtable's executive director, Brittany Fatoma, and the regional organizer of Faith Voices, Brittany Hughes.
Lucas Neal, Aron Saylor, Katherine Sasser, Jeanne Snodgrass and incumbent Teresa Maledy are running for two open seats on the school board in the April 6 election.
Relationship between the community and the board
The forum began with a discussion of what each of the five candidates thought the relationship between the board and the community should look like.
Snodgrass said the relationship should be collaborative and communicative.
"Communication isn't just sending more emails," Snodgrass said. "It means informing the community of what decisions are being made and how they are being made."
Saylor also said the relationship should be one of open communication.
"The board should be open to receiving criticism and inquiries," Saylor said.
He proposed forming additional committees on the board.
"I am not an expert on education, but I know where to find the experts," he said.
Neal, who also referenced the hundreds of families he has connected with through his work with Young Life, talked about implementing "creative opportunities" to engage with the community. His proposals included hosting block parties in marginalized neighborhoods and office hours in local coffee shops.
Sasser, who emphasized the importance of her experience as an educator in the district and the relationships she has developed through that experience, said she has thought about how to build relationships and represent the voices of members of marginalized communities.
Addressing the achievement gap and punitive practices
All candidates agreed the widening achievement gap in the district and its effect on students in marginalized groups is cause for concern.
Maledy said the district has made progress on this issue in the past few years, specifically citing the enrichment opportunities implemented in schools. She said lasting change takes time and incremental steps.
Neal said expanding the district's pre-K programs is an important step in addressing the gap. He said studies show that the best indicator of how well a student will perform in high school is how prepared they were for kindergarten; thus, growing pre-K education in the district is "the best use of funds."
Sasser and Snodgrass said the district should focus on identifying the students who need help and listening to their concerns. Snodgrass said the gap is caused by a resource disparity between schools in the district that "we need to fix."
Sasser said the board should center the experience of marginalized students.
"We have to listen to the kids and believe them when they tell us what they need," Sasser said.
The topic of punitive practices, especially in relation to students of color, was also discussed.
Maledy reiterated that the board has taken steps to address this and is doing better by implementing training programs for teachers on punitive and restorative practices. Neal said it is important to give teachers time to adjust to and implement new policies, "instead of chasing after new things."
Sasser responded to Maledy's comment by saying, while the training is good, it is ineffective if it is being implemented in a racist system. She said data shows students of color are still being punished at disproportionate rates.
"We can give teachers plans, but if we don't give them the support and accountability they need to make sure they're doing anti-racist work in the classroom, we're going to continue to see these numbers," Sasser said.
Retention rates for teachers of color
Maledy said that teacher retention rates continue to be a top priority for her. She said that in past years, the board has worked to increase compensation for experienced teachers as well as raise the starting salaries for new teachers.
Sasser said "(the board) must racialize this conversation" and recognize the role of white privilege when coming up with solutions. She said the board should prioritize asking teachers of color about their experiences and form solutions and strategies based around them.
Snodgrass and Neal agreed with Sasser. Snodgrass said the board needs to look at how it is partnering with the community to incentivize people to become teachers.
Neal said, in addition to asking specific teachers what they need, "we need to treat our teachers as people instead of resources."
Community questions about inclusion
One of the two questions taken from audience members asked how the candidates would advocate for LGBTQ students if elected to the board.
Maledy said it is important that every student feels safe in their school. Maledy cited the district's implementation of social and emotional learning strategies as key to helping students learn how to create inclusive environments.
Neal, Saylor and Snodgrass echoed the importance of creating safe schools and classrooms.
Sasser said this topic is personal for her. As the mother of a transgender daughter, she is "terrified" every time her daughter goes into a new classroom because there are not district-wide policies that affirm her identity.
Sasser said policies that do "anything less than affirm students' identities are harmful."