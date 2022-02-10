Columbia School Board candidates focused on issues concerning Columbia Public Schools’ budget, diversity within the district and communication with the community at a forum leading up to the April 5 election.
The forum was hosted virtually Thursday night by the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, a local teachers’ union. Candidates Andrea Lisenby, Suzette Waters, Adam Burks and incumbent Blake Willoughby all attended.
This was the first forum where all four candidates running for the board were present.
Two seats, Willoughby’s and Della Streaty-Wilhoit’s, are opening up on the seven-member board. Terms are three years, unpaid.
District budget
All candidates voiced support for the $80 million bond issue, which will be a ballot item in the coming election.
Burks said it’s important for community members to understand the importance of the bond issue because it relates to long-term planning for school facilities.
Lisenby said community input was an important part of the conversation. “It’s important that we listen to our community and respond to the taxpayers and what they’re looking for,” she said.
Willoughby was hopeful to see what could be done with the bond issue, beyond the career center and two new elementary schools. He’s also in favor of updating playgrounds and buildings in the district.
Waters expressed excitement over the updated facilities in the district, including the media center she visited at John Warner Middle School. “It was a gorgeous space, and I thought, ‘Wow, these kids are so fortunate to get to use this media center.’”
Increasing racial diversity among faculty
A key question asked candidates how to attract and retain teachers of color within the district.
Burks said they need to reevaluate and establish better recruitment and retention programs.
“We want to recruit the best, and we want to retain the best educators,” he said.
Lisenby discussed the advantage of having two colleges of education nearby and recruiting from there, along with providing mentors to help overcome hurdles.
Willoughby identified COMOEd, a program that teaches students who want to later become culturally aware teachers, as an important factor in increasing diversity among faculty.
Waters said there were only two ways to increase diversity: through hiring teachers of color who are already in the profession and encouraging students of color into teaching.
“We need to have an environment that is welcoming to our teachers of color,” she said.
Improving community communication
All four candidates touched on issues regarding communication with the community.
Willoughby said he has done more than 50 hours of community engagement, including one-on-one conversations with community members.
“It’s about being willing to have those conversations,” Willoughby said.
Waters said it is always appropriate for a community member to contact an elected official and that board members should be available to answer questions.
Lisenby said she would like to see the board communicate the reasoning behind its decisions and that explanations can help build trust.
“What I’ve noticed with talking to people in the community is the lack of communication breeds distrust,” Lisenby said.
Burks said the board members need to listen to and communicate with community members and work to represent their interests.
All four candidates responded to State Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit against the district over the mask mandate. The district announced Thursday that masks will not be required in school buildings starting Friday.
Willoughby said Schmitt has the authority to pursue the lawsuit but could not comment further because board members cannot comment on ongoing litigation. Waters and Lisenby expressed dislike for how money is being spent on the lawsuit rather than on students’ education.
Burks expressed a different view. Schmitt, as the chief law enforcement officer, felt he needed to file the suit and asked for people to respect his decision, Burks said.